Man filmed calling a Hispanic vendor an ‘illegal’ and telling her to “go back to Mexico” before allegedly destroying her fruit cart

A man, said to be in Colorado, is facing strong criticism after a video showed him harassing a female Hispanic vendor and allegedly wrecking her fruit cart. The video has spread widely on social media. It shows the man on a motorcycle confronting the woman while she was working at her stand along a road.

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In the video, the man can be heard yelling at the vendor, telling her to “get out of here.” He then called her an “illegal” and said, “Go back to Mexico, f—ing illegal.” Later clips show the woman’s fruit cart damaged, with her goods scattered on the ground.

The vendor, who wasvisibly shaken, said she was only trying to work. “I do not know what is wrong with the man. He’s angry because I’m selling. I do not know,” she said, adding that the incident left her scared. She also pointed to the mess, saying, “Everything is on the ground because of the man.”

Bystanders confront the man as the video sparks anger online

According to The Nerd Stash, another clip shows bystanders later asking the man why he had treated the vendor that way. When asked why he damaged her cart, he repeatedly responded, “f— you.” Even after witnesses said they would call the police, he kept arguing.

He first claimed he had not done anything, then said the vendor did not have the right to sell her goods at that spot. He eventually rode away on his motorcycle. It is unclear if he has faced any legal consequences for the incident.

This Hispanic woman was selling fruit on the side of the road in Colorado where she has for years & this man rode by on his bike & started harassing her. He said she didn’t belong there & needed to leave now and& dumped over her tables knocking her fruit to the ground ruining it. pic.twitter.com/9aT8vhqPbC — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 15, 2026

The video has caused a wave of anger online, with many viewers voicing sympathy for the vendor and frustration at the man’s actions. One person wrote, “I wish he could be identified. Sorry to this woman working hard in Colorado for years. Not everyone is full of disrespect and hate.” Another commenter wrote, “Another f—ing Yahoo scumbag who thinks he can push women around.”

Some users framed the incident in broader terms, pointing to wider immigration enforcement efforts, including a plan to pressure immigrants into leaving that a whistleblower has alleged. One wrote, “I would rather have the lady in the country than the hateful, racist, unhinged f—ing yelling at her.”

Another said, “He is an evil racist piece of s— and there are way too many of them in this country.” A different commenter claimed incidents like this are becoming more common, writing, “Hate filled Trump Maga incidents like this are happening more often under the Orange Pedos reign,” a remark made amid ongoing public reaction to ICE arrests celebrated online in recent months.

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