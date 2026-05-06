Mass shooting at Texas shopping center left 2 dead and 3 injured, and investigators say it all started with a business deal

Business deals taking a bloody turn are often shown in movies, but they are quite rare in real life. But rare does not mean it’s impossible, as recently a similar incident took place in Texas, where two incidents of shooting were reported at two places, in which two victims were killed, with several being injured. Even though initially it seemed like a random act of rage, it was not. Both of the victims were killed by their alleged business partner.

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According to People, the police responded to an emergency at the K Towne Plaza shopping mall in Carrollton, Texas. Police found 4 victims of the shooting at the crime scene, of whom one male had expired. But while the initial investigations were ongoing, the police received another report of a shooting where the same criminal carried out another incident in which another person died. After the initial investigation, it was determined to be a targeted attempt against individuals who were negotiating a business deal with the alleged criminal.

Per the Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, “It was a known business relationship. We are still working through trying to identify his causes.” The alleged attacker later admitted his crime and alleged that he “was angry at the victims due to financial disagreements related to their business dealings.”

The police chief affirmed that the alleged killer was arrested using technology to trace his vehicles

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo later confirmed that the attacker, named Ho, was arrested at H-Mart, which is just a few miles from the crime scene. He declared that they used surveillance technology on the vehicle to trace him down, while their undercover police officers did not give him any room to run away. He added that there were chances of another shooting, but this time the criminal could not execute his plan.

🇺🇸 Gunman opened fire during a business meeting at a Carrollton, Texas shopping center, killing 2 and injuring 3. Suspect Seung Han Ho, 69, is in custody.



Tragic, and yet it keeps repeating like a script.pic.twitter.com/bd1DvoO5Oh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 5, 2026

Arredondo added, “Our undercover officers using our police technology were able to find the suspect’s vehicle and determine the current location. Upon their arrival, they identified him. A short foot pursuit took place, and he was taken into custody without incident.” Even though Ho has been arrested, his charges have not yet been made public.

🇺🇸 Seung Ho Han from Texas who carried out two shootings that left 2 dead & 3 hospitalized after the business meeting



Next time, choose your partners wisely…. https://t.co/OMAKBCHpAC pic.twitter.com/aqaBe1se6G — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 6, 2026

This incident may have raised serious concerns among the people living in Texas, where a routine dental checkup also turned into a nightmare for a man. Following this deal, mass shooting incidents, including a recent case where 8 children lost their lives, have been making headlines lately.

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