NASA scientist was found dead in a burned vehicle after vanishing from his home, but a discovery at an airport has left his family with questions

The investigation into the death of NASA scientist Joshua LeBlanc has taken a confusing turn following the revelation that his vehicle spent hours at a local airport on the day he died. LeBlanc, a 29-year-old aerospace technologies electrical engineer, died in a fiery crash in his Tesla on July 22, 2025.

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According to Fox News, the incident occurred in Huntsville, Alabama, where the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the Tesla collided with a guardrail and several trees before bursting into flames at 2:45 PM. The vehicle was burned beyond recognition, and authorities confirmed LeBlanc’s identity three days later after his remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

It’s a tragic situation that has left his family searching for answers, especially since they reported him missing earlier that same day at 4:32 AM. LeBlanc’s family noted that he had left both his phone and his wallet at his home, which immediately raised concerns about a potential abduction. The situation became even more puzzling once police accessed data from the Tesla Sentry Mode.

Leaving your phone and wallet at home is the ultimate red flag

This data revealed that his vehicle had been sitting at the Huntsville airport for four hours on the morning of his death. His family emphasized that a trip west was not part of his planned schedule, and his lack of communication was completely out of character for him. LeBlanc held a significant role at NASA, where he had worked for about five-and-a-half years. His LinkedIn page highlights his work as a team lead for the Space Nuclear Propulsion Instrumentation and Control Maturation project.

He was also a team lead on the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operation, which is a nuclear thermal propulsion engine. According to NASA, this technology is designed to enable faster and more robust transportation for cargo and crew missions to Mars and other science missions to the outer solar system. However, the agency is already under scrutiny for its preparation for upcoming missions, as NASA recently admitted it has no “Plan B” for the most dangerous parts of Artemis II.

🚨:NASA nuclear engineer found dead in burned Tesla after vanishing from his Alabama home last year pic.twitter.com/xjryEiZFXD — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) April 23, 2026

This case is now part of a broader, concerning trend involving individuals in the fields of nuclear science and space research. At least 12 other people have died or gone missing since 2022, often under circumstances that observers have described as suspicious. Individuals including Monica Reza, Melissa Casias, Anthony Chavez, Steven Garcia, and retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland were reported missing between 2023 and 2026.

Additionally, Michael David Hicks, Frank Maiwald, Nuno Loureiro, Jason Thomas, Amy Eskridge, and Carl Grillmair all died during this same period. It’s worth noting that Hicks, Maiwald, and Reza were all connected to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. While there is no official link between these various deaths and disappearances, the pattern has drawn the attention of federal authorities.

The FBI confirmed in a statement that it is spearheading an effort to look for connections regarding these missing and deceased scientists. They are actively working with the Department of Energy, the Department of War, and state and local law enforcement partners to find answers. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to stand by the details provided in its press release from July of last year regarding the crash.

For now, the circumstances surrounding LeBlanc’s final hours remain a point of significant confusion for those close to him. It’s certainly a top-tier mystery that federal investigators are now tasked with unraveling as they look for any common threads among these professionals.

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