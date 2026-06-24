Redditor says their parents hired an exterminator to spray pesticide at their home without permission after they told them not to use it

A Reddit user, posting under the username Soenerob, claimed that their parents hired an exterminator to spray pesticide around their home without permission, even after they had reportedly asked the parents not to use such chemicals. The user shared their account in a post that, according to the source article, included several photos of the property.

Recommended Videos

According to the Reddit post, the situation began a couple of weeks earlier when the user’s parents were visiting and noticed ants in the yard. The user wrote that the parents were worried the ants would get inside the house, but explained that they wanted to avoid pesticides because they have two small children, a dog, and a vegetable garden.

The user said they offered an alternative approach instead. “Instead I said I would use diatomaceous earth and small bug traps inside,” they wrote in the post, describing the method they had planned to use to deal with the ants.

Redditor describes coming home to find the property had been sprayed

According to the post, the parents apparently did not agree with that plan. The user wrote that they came home one day to find an exterminator just leaving the house after spraying what the user described as “damn near everything.” The parents allegedly called for an exterminator without the user’s knowledge or permission.

The user claimed the spraying covered a wide area of the property. “including kids toys, directly above my veggies, my door, and all my other garden plants,” they wrote, describing where the pesticide had reportedly been applied. The user added that the pesticide was half dry by the time they took photos, but said the marks showed where it had been sprayed and had dripped.

The user also said the experience left them feeling unable to use their own outdoor space. “I feel like I can’t use my yard now, and feel violated that my parents couldn’t respect my wishes,” they wrote in the post, expressing how the alleged spraying had affected them.

In an edit to the post, the user clarified a wording mistake. They explained that they had accidentally written “terminator” instead of “exterminator,” and said the company involved was reportedly called “Terminix,” which they believed caused the mix-up in their writing.

The user also wrote that they had looked up the chemicals said to have been used and planned to share documentation. They posted links to what they described as the product label and the Safety Data Sheet, and added that they intended to talk to their parents about boundaries. “Gonna have a talk with parents tomorrow about boundaries too,” they wrote.

One user suggested in the comments: “You need to have a conversation with your parents about boundaries,” while another commenter reportedly wrote, “I’d be livid.” That same commenter continued with a remark about the parents’ approach to their yard.

“Also I’m sorry but your parents sound like those people that want a completely sterile lawn and then say dumb stuff like ‘we never see fireflies anymore!’ as if they’re not the problem,” the user reportedly wrote, according to the source article.

Other Redditors questioned why the parents would feel it was acceptable to pay for a service on property the user owns without the homeowner’s agreement. “This isn’t so much about ants as it is about power and control. Some parents have a hard time seeing their adult child as an autonomous and independent decision-maker,” one Reddit user expressed. Discussions about family boundaries are common online, and some public figures have also spoken about assumptions people make about family relationships.

The claims described in the post and the source article appear to come primarily from the original poster’s own account, and the details have not been independently verified. The user had reportedly cited concerns about their children’s safety, a worry that has appeared in other cases where parents faced charges over child safety.

The identity of the parents, the exterminator, and the specific chemicals involved were not confirmed in the material available, and the exact pesticide used was not named in the post or the article. The user suggested the incident may have affected the relationship with the parents, whether or not their intentions were good.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy