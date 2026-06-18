‘The genius of this product is in getting an idiot to pay for it’: TikToker rips into Balenciaga’s new $2,516 outfit, and she has a point

The world of high fashion has reached a new level of absurdity with the latest Balenciaga release, a piece that is literally a pair of jeans sewn shut and worn as a shirt. A TikTok creator known as @refashionedhippie recently took to the platform to call out this creation, which carries a staggering price tag of $2,516, Daily Dot reported.

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It is honestly hard to wrap my head around the pricing for something that looks so fundamentally unfinished. When you see the item, you realize it is just a pair of folded-over denim pants with absolutely no detailing or design work on the back to justify such a cost.

The creator started her video with a very clear message for her audience. She said, “Hello, and welcome to this is the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen,” she said. “Yes, that’s quite a competition. But I think I found a winner.” She then held the item up to the camera to show off exactly what $2,516 gets you in the current luxury market. She noted, “The genius of this product is in getting an idiot to pay for it,” she said. “That is the genius of modern Balenciaga.”

This sentiment clearly resonated with her followers

The comment section on TikTok quickly turned into a space for people to share their own frustrations with the brand. One person wrote, “I think the Balenciaga trash bag is a stupider thing I have ever seen. Why would I want to pay $1790 for a trash bag when I can get it for free at the market!” It is a valid point, and honestly, the comparison to a literal piece of household refuse makes you wonder where the line is drawn for luxury goods these days.

Another commenter decided to look back at the history of fashion trends to provide some context for this madness. They wrote, “what’s even funnier is in 2014 Gallagher pulled me on the stage as a prop for a joke. The joke was how the next fashion trend was going to be wearing underwear as tops. How do I look?”

It is hilarious to think that what was once a stage gag about ridiculous fashion has now become a reality for those willing to drop thousands of dollars on a gimmick. Some people even shared their own thrift store finds that looked suspiciously similar to these high-end designs. One user wrote, “Now is my time to share the pants pants monstrosity I found at savers! I did not buy since they were $15 not on sale”

Under the leadership of creative director Demna, Balenciaga has made a name for itself by consistently pushing this kind of absurdist luxury style. We have seen everything from damaged sneakers priced well over $1,000 to the infamous trash bag style items. While these products often spark a significant amount of ridicule and social media attention, critics frequently point out that this negative buzz serves as a massive amount of free marketing for the company.

It seems like the goal is to get people talking, regardless of whether that talk is positive or negative. If the goal is to go viral, they are certainly succeeding, but you have to wonder if it is worth the impact on the brand’s reputation among those who actually care about design quality.

As of the time of writing, the video remains live on TikTok for anyone who wants to see the item for themselves. The conversation is still growing as more people chime in with their thoughts on the state of the industry.

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