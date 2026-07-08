Woman buys two mustard sauce bottles from Walmart and weighs them. One of them came out 5 oz lower

A shopper recently discovered a significant weight discrepancy in her groceries after picking up two bottles of French’s Mustard from Walmart, Daily Dot reported. This situation has caused quite a stir online as people try to figure out if we are looking at a case of corporate shrinkflation or something more suspicious.

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The discovery began when @krystenmelville uploaded a video to TikTok after returning from a Walmart pick-up order. As she was putting her groceries away, she immediately noticed a clear, physical difference between the two bottles of mustard. She decided to investigate further by using a kitchen scale to see if her hunch was correct.

In her video, she made sure to show viewers that both bottles were brand new and that the seals were completely intact. Once she placed the first bottle on the scale, it registered 1lb and 5.6 oz. The second bottle, however, came in at 1lb and 0.6 oz. This meant there was a 5 oz difference between the two products. She expressed surprise at the result and mentioned she was unable to understand why scenarios like hers were apparently becoming common.

The video eventually went viral on X

The video eventually caught the attention of @WallStreetApes on X. This account took the investigation a step further by claiming that both bottles were actually underweight by 16 percent. They pointed out that the 1 lb 4 oz label on the bottle is supposed to refer to the weight of the mustard content inside. They also noted that the plastic bottle itself carries a significant amount of weight, which is typically included in the overall weight calculation of the product.

This is a brand new Heinz yellow mustard just purchased from Walmart



You can see the seal is unbroken, it’s brand new and placed directly on a zeroed out scale



It’s supposed to weigh 1 pound 4 ounces. It only weighs 1 pound 0.7 ounces and that’s with the bottle



Keep in mind,… pic.twitter.com/O5YuAG06B1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 7, 2026

The reaction on social media has been intense. In the caption of her original TikTok, the shopper tagged the brand and asked, “Is this how we’re ripping off Americans now?” Her video has since been watched by nearly 40,000 viewers, and the comment section is full of people debating the cause. Some TikTok users offered more practical theories, suggesting that the discrepancy might just be a manufacturing issue. One commenter wrote, “Probably a difference in the plastic bottle…Maybe two different manufacturers…”

On the other hand, the conversation on X took a more cynical turn. The account that shared the video suggested that America was being robbed blind, which led one person to comment, “Shrinkflation is a thing, but this seems more like fraud.” It is definitely frustrating when you feel like you aren’t getting what you paid for, and it is easy to see why this has triggered so much concern.

It is important to note that the condiment company has not yet released a statement addressing these claims. This isn’t the first time people have raised concerns about product weights, as others are now sharing similar stories regarding staples like flour and sugar.

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