Theo Von labeled the President a ‘terrorist’ on Joe Rogan’s podcast, but Rogan’s attempt to silence him took a bizarre turn

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Theo Von labeled President Trump’s actions as those of a “terrorist,” prompting Rogan to tell him he was “losing his f**** marbles.” The lengthy political rant from Von, which covered everything from foreign wars to child exploitation, has since gone massively viral, with many on social media siding with Von despite Rogan’s attempts to silence him.

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The conversation took a bizarre turn when the duo discussed the ongoing war in Iran. Rogan started by expressing his confusion, stating, “I’m confused. I can’t believe we went to this war. When we started bombing Iran I was like this can’t be true. Supposedly, they’re trying to stop the terrorists,” according to BroBible. This skepticism coincides with Rogan’s recent criticism of political factions, where he sparked backlash from MAGA Republicans by labeling parts of the movement “unintelligent.”

Von didn’t hesitate with his response, firing back, “That’s crazy though if you’re the f***** terrorists! If you wanna stop them stand in front of the f***** mirror.” This comment, aimed directly at President Trump’s administration, quickly grabbed attention.

Rogan vs Theo got real once Trump and Iran entered the chat

Despite the fact that Von was discussing topics that Rogan himself has often weighed in on with apparent expertise over the years, Rogan critiqued Von’s remarks. He told Von he needed to “get off those antidepressants son” and that he was “losing his f***** marbles,” adding that Von should “just chill out.” This reaction from Rogan, essentially gaslighting Von, has raised a lot of eyebrows online.

Von’s impassioned rant came just a day after President Trump’s nationally televised remarks regarding the Iran war, tapping into a broader public frustration with political institutions. Both Rogan and Von had actually attended President Trump’s second inauguration last year, but it seems their perspectives on the president and his administration have shifted significantly in recent months.

The nearly three-hour podcast covered a wide range of current events and political discussions. Von voiced deep concern about the state of affairs, saying, “It’s all just a cat-and-mouse game, people are like ‘we’ll elect the Democrats next time.’ But it’s all the same s*** that has been happening forever. They haven’t been helping anybody forever…Everybody is scared out of their wits right now.” He even added a dramatic flourish, declaring, “Satan is amongst us.”

Von also criticized President Trump and his administration more broadly. He asserted, “Our government is not, obviously, is not heard to help the people. They’ve been compromised. The crazy part is we’re working to pay the taxes to keep them doing it. And that starts to make you feel sick.” It’s a sentiment many people seem to share, especially when considering the current political climate.

One particular comment from Von drew significant criticism online. He stated, “I’m sick of rich people not putting their f***** kids over in these wars. Put your f***** honkey a** kids up there. Let them go shed some f***** blood.” He later addressed the backlash on X, clarifying his intent. “I meant the elites and politicians that are leading us into these wars might make different choices if it was their children,” he wrote.

I meant the elites and politicians that are leading us into these wars might make different choices if it was their children. It was hard for me to be angry and talk at the same time. I am thankful for to our troops who serve and are far braver than me. And also wtf do i know. https://t.co/miZ1j7PUTq — Theo Von (@TheoVon) April 3, 2026

He also added a note of humility, saying, “I am thankful for to our troops who serve and are far braver than me. And also wtf do i know.” In a separate post, he acknowledged, “I was angry and kind of scared. and i wouldn’t even have the freedom of speech if all types of people braver than me hadn’t sacrificed for it.” Von’s remarks have clearly resonated with a popular online sentiment that has been circulating since the onset of the Iran war in February.

Social media users and political commentators have frequently questioned whether the children of political leaders would serve in such conflicts. Following the U.S. and Israel’s joint strikes on Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, the hashtag “send Barron,” referring to President Trump’s youngest child, even trended on X. Clips of Von’s appearance have quickly gone viral across X.

Despite criticism of his more controversial remarks, many users have expressed support and echoed his concerns.

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