Woman opens a bag of chips, then dips it in something that prompts the internet to raise the alarm

You’ve probably seen some strange snack combinations go viral on TikTok, but a recent video from a creator named Callie has the internet feeling genuinely concerned about her health. The video, which has already hit 6.4 million views, shows Callie reaching into a bag of chips, opening a container of salt, and dipping the chip directly into the salt for a heavy coating, as spotted by BroBible.

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She repeats this process multiple times, which is exactly the kind of thing that sends the internet into a spiral of medical advice and warnings. It’s definitely not your standard late-night snack, and the reaction from viewers was immediate. The comments section quickly filled up with people who are, quite frankly, worried. One person wrote, “Hey, hi. Nurse here,” followed by, “Stop doing that. Immediately.”

Another user shared a personal experience, saying, “Hey, sis! So, this was me and turns out I have Addison’s Disease,” while suggesting that she should go get her labs done. Others were a bit more sarcastic, with one EMT writing, “Hiya – I’m an EMT. Love the lemon sweater btw! Mind if come over in my ambulance to see it?” and another person chiming in, “Hey twin! I’m bored. We should go get blood work done together!”

It wasn’t just medical professionals raising the alarm, either

Some viewers shared their own health journeys, with one person noting, “This was me…. Then found out I have POTS… now I have a reason to continue eating hella salt.” However, not everyone was convinced that Callie’s snacking habits were a red flag. A sixth commenter defended her, stating, “Everyone saying get labs done..I’m obsessed with salt, I chew on ice….my labs are perfect every single time…some people just like salt and s—.”

Callie eventually addressed the drama in a follow-up video, sounding pretty confused about why the clip blew up in the first place. She explained that she was eating tortilla chips with sea salt and didn’t see the harm in it. She held up a bag of Boulder Canyon chips, specifically the ones made with beef tallow, and said, “So good,” before adding, “You’re eating a steak dinner.”

She also clarified that she doesn’t just eat any salt. She showed off a bag of Realsalt, explaining, “It’s Realsalt with real minerals. A lot of the salt that we eat doesn’t contain the minerals that we need. So, I use that salt. And then when I want to be fancy, I use the flaky sea salt that you can get literally anywhere.”

Regarding the medical concerns, she was firm about her status. “And for all the people commenting that I have low iron, or I have POTS or whatever the other comments were,” she said. “Um, I have none of that. I actually did get blood work done and my blood work is completely normal, it’s just me wanting salt.” She even coined a name for her snack, calling it “Saltsa” and noting that it’s just something she does every once in a while.

In a later update, she debunked theories that she was editing the videos to fake her salt consumption or that it was just “ragebait” for views. While she was eating dill pickle-flavored Boulder Canyon chips, she also teased her audience by mentioning that they “aren’t ready” for her butter videos. “I eat butter like it’s a blueberry,” she admitted. It seems she’s been eating this salt and chip combo for a few months, telling BroBible, “I realized I was doing something that most people probably don’t do, so I figured it would be fun to post.”

She maintains that she only eats the combo about two or three times a month and only consumes a few chips at a time. “I regularly consult my doctor, and he told me I was fine,” she stated. Even with her medical clearance, it’s worth noting that the American Heart Association recommends that adults aim for no more than 2,300mg of sodium per day, with an optimal goal of 1,500mg.

Cardiology dietitian Michelle Routhenstein told USA TODAY that consistently going over that 2,300mg limit can cause damage to the lining of blood vessels and increase blood pressure. While some studies have looked at the link between sodium and mortality, it’s clear that moderation is the standard advice. Whether or not you’d ever try “Saltsa,” it’s definitely one of the more unique snacks to hit the internet lately.

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