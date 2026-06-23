You have to allegedly spend $1,470 a year just to keep Starbucks’ new Reserve metal card, and the internet is pinning it on ‘corporate greed’

Starbucks has officially launched a new three-tier rewards program, and the conversation surrounding its top-tier Reserve status is getting heated. A video shared to X by @WallStreetApes recently sparked a massive debate after showing a user receiving a personalized metal card in the mail, Daily Dot reported.

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The clip features a woman opening the package and reacting with surprise, saying, “You’re joking it has my name on it.” While the card itself looks premium, many people are looking past the aesthetic to focus on the math required to actually earn it.

The program, which went live on March 10, 2026, splits members into Green, Gold, and Reserve tiers. To hit that top Reserve level, you have to accumulate 2,500 Stars within a rolling 12-month period. You also have to keep hitting that threshold every single year if you want to hold onto the status. According to the breakdown provided by @WallStreetApes, this requires an estimated spend of about $1,470.

The internet is currently debating the value proposition

The frustration stems from how the new earning rates compare to the old system. Under the current structure, Green members get one star per dollar, Gold members get 1.2 stars, and Reserve members earn 1.7 stars. The user behind the @WallStreetApes account did not hold back, stating, “I don’t think people understand how much of a scam this new program is.”

They noted that in the past, customers were getting two stars for every dollar spent without needing to chase a specific status tier. The post concluded, “There was no status, there was no spending fifteen hundred dollars a year. Everyone just got two stars per one dollar. But now you have to spend fifteen hundred bucks and you get one point seven stars per one dollar. This is corporate greed and it is ridiculous.”

This is the new Starbucks Reserve metal Rewards card. They mail it to you once you earn 2,500 Stars in a rolling 12 month period



You must spend an estimated $1,470 every 12 months to have this card, because every year it needs to be earned



The biggest benefit to this card is… pic.twitter.com/ShshOHVwCr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 22, 2026

Not everyone is buying into the negativity, though. Some users were quick to point out that there are ways to maximize your earnings that the viral post might have overlooked. One commenter mentioned they earn double stars on every single purchase simply by using a personal cup.

Others noted that there are additional ways to boost your star count, such as taking advantage of promotions or utilizing partnership agreements with brands like Delta and Marriott. One commenter even chimed in to say, “Thanks for reminding me to claim my card,” while suggesting that the math presented in the viral video might not be entirely accurate.

The official Starbucks FAQ does highlight some perks for those who do reach the Reserve level. Beyond the metal card, these members get at least six extra Double Star Days every year, stars that never expire, and a 30-day window to claim their birthday rewards. Still, that hasn’t stopped the criticism from flowing.

Some users are taking a more cynical view of the entire initiative. One person commented, “Starbucks turned inflation into a collectible,” and called the whole thing, “Elegant scamwork.” Another user took a shot at the product quality itself, writing, “For boiling water poured over New York trash and then called coffee? Give me a break.”

It is clear that for some, the prestige of a metal card just doesn’t justify the required spending habits. Whether you view the new program as a rewarding loyalty experience or an unnecessary hurdle, it is definitely changing how frequent customers interact with the brand. You have to decide if the extra stars and the metal card are worth the effort of navigating these new tiers.

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