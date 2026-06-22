A 67 year old Olympian says he just wanted to feel the new paint, but Park Police charged him with destroying government property

David Hearn, a 67-year-old former US Olympian, finds himself facing a misdemeanor charge of destruction of government property after an encounter with law enforcement at the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC. Hearn, who competed in the Olympics three times in the slalom canoe category and won two world championships, was detained by US Park Police and National Guard troops on Friday, while finishing a long bike ride. He maintains that he did absolutely nothing wrong during the incident.

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As detailed by BBC, the controversy centers on the massive, multi-million dollar renovation project intended to fix long-standing issues like leaks, structural deterioration, and algae growth at the historic monument. The pool, which stretches 2,030ft between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, has recently faced new scrutiny as visitors and media have documented blue paint peeling away from the bottom.

President Donald Trump, who personally selected the American Flag Blue color for the project, has championed this makeover as a key part of his effort to beautify the capital for upcoming celebrations. Hearn explained that his interest in the pool was rooted in his professional background as a designer of boats, paddles, and various waterproof products. He told media that he was simply curious about the materials used in the renovation.

The former canoe champion spent five hours in detention

Upon seeing a long strip of rubbery material that appeared to have delaminated from the pool floor, Hearn removed his cycling glove to touch it briefly. He stated that he had seen a national news presenter touch the same material in a report on the pool, leading him to believe it was acceptable. He insisted that he “didn’t destroy, rip, tear, peel, or remove any part” of the paint, adding that “the condition of any part of the reflecting pool didn’t change” and “it wasn’t affected.”

A video of the arrest shows Hearn standing near a water-pumping hose on a footpath before walking away to retrieve his bike. He is subsequently approached by National Guard troops and placed in handcuffs while US Park Police stand by. While some social media posts suggested he had grabbed a hose from a worker, Hearn denied this, noting it was possible his bike tire had simply moved it.

Exclusive! RAW VIDEO. Man arrested for vandalizing Lincoln Reflecting Pool. He grabbed the hose that female National Park Service workers were using to clear the algae. Police and National Guard responded. Watch pic.twitter.com/oMIXFqKwEs — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 19, 2026

He described his experience in detention as lasting about five hours, during which he was not permitted to make a phone call. He characterized the legal action against him as an “arbitrary, capricious prosecution” and suggested that “it’s pretty clear that somebody high up decided to make an example of me.”

President Trump addressed the situation on Truth Social on Saturday, stating that US Park Police had “arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our Nations magnificent Reflecting Pool.” He labeled the acts as “very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments.”

In subsequent posts on Saturday night, the President claimed that vandals had “poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool” and that damage to the lawn was caused by “some form of knife or blade.” He noted that contractors inspected the site and that the pool would “probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs.”

Despite these ongoing issues, Hearn remains appreciative of the site, noting that the Reflecting Pool is “really pretty” regardless of the water color because “it’s the reflective surface that gives it its most important quality, especially when it’s not windy.” Meanwhile, the administration maintains that the project will be remedied, with the President stating on Friday that the “algae is 75% gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied.”

US Park Police have not provided comments regarding the arrest.

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