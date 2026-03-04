The former NFL quarterback Cam Newton once again shared his opinion on having a family that dropped like a bomb on the audience. In the past, the athlete has also made controversial comments on similar topics and has found himself in the spotlight. But this time, his questionable take on marriage seems to put him at the center of a controversy, once again.

Recommended Videos

Newton previously dropped a sharp opinion, which led to significant online backlash. Following his “value gets lower the more children they have” claim for women, the player’s remarks about marriage suggest that he is against it. As reported by People, Cam Newton, on February 26, TalkLesShow, didn’t show hesitation in talking about this matter, and said, “I like volunteers. I don’t like hostages.”

After initiating the conversation with that spark, the athlete fueled it by adding, “I just want you to be happy, and if I’m the person that’s bringing you happiness, you can have marriage with no commitment, and you don’t have to have marriage to have a commitment.” With this opinion, Newton seems to undermine the purpose of marriage, as, according to him, a commitment might have a similar effect.

Cam Newton is still unmarried, and his bold views suggest he’ll stay that way

Newton’s bold claims put him under scrutiny once in a while, but he’s also under the spotlight as he remains unmarried despite his multiple children from multiple women. He’s currently in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Jasmine Brown, and has nine children in total, with her being the mother of two of them.

​Coming back to his sharp comments, it looks like Cam won’t be getting married anytime soon. He reportedly labeled marriage as a ‘gift-giving contest’ and also said, “Are we doing life together or is this a competition? So you’re basically saying if I don’t give you a ring, you’re not going to love me as much.” These further hint that Newton is happy with his current family situation and might not be making the change the audience hopes for.

The NFL quarterback retired in 2021 after an overall productive career, with 32,382 passing yards, 6,929 rushing yards, and 75 TDs. His comments might come across as odd to many, but his girlfriend hasn’t publicly spoken on the matter. Regardless, Newton’s nine-kid family dynamic could face fresh scrutiny after his bold take, but right now, Khamenei’s death appears to be increasing war concerns among the audience.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy