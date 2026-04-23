FIFA has already confirmed Iran’s World Cup 2026 participation, but a top Trump envoy wants to kick it out for the country of his choice

Just when we thought the controversy around one of the most famous sporting events on the planet wasn’t going to increase, it looks like another argument is knocking on the door. FIFA World Cup 2026, after Super Bowl LX’s halftime show debate, has become another competition that is going through significant scrutiny. Most of us are already aware of the skyrocketing ticket prices and how they are forcing fans to cancel their plans to visit.

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Well, another drama has seemingly emerged from the ‘political’ side. Due to ongoing war tensions with Iran, everyone was convinced that the country might skip participation. Later, Gianni Infantino confirmed that Iran will be playing. However, according to the Daily Mail, a top envoy to Donald Trump doesn’t seem to like the idea of Iran still playing in the World Cup and wants to replace them with another country.

Per the Financial Times, the US special envoy Paolo Zampolli has shared his opinion with Donald Trump as well as Infantino about Italy replacing Iran this summer. He told Financial Times, “I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion.”

It looks like Zampolli wants his country to compete as well as fix Trump’s relationship with the Italian Prime Minister

Paolo Zampolli, who is an Italian native have given his suggestion as he’d be keen to see his country play in the World Cup. Speaking of that, Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup, and this marks its third consecutive absence from the tournament, after Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. In the latest qualifiers, they lost a playoff penalty shootout 4-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina after a 1-1 draw, playing with 10 men following Alessandro Bastoni’s red card.

#Fútbol2Day – 🇺🇸



Paolo Zampolli, Enviado Especial de Estados Unidos para las Alianzas Globales, en entrevista para Financial Times:



“Confirmo que he sugerido a Trump y a Infantino que Italia reemplace a Irán en la Copa del Mundo. Soy italiano de nacimiento y sería un sueño ver… pic.twitter.com/k5WrmBlbSn — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) April 23, 2026

Coming back to Zampolli, the sources say that his motive behind this random suggestion could be tied to an attemp of fixing Donald Trump’s terms with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Trump had an alliance with Meloni, but tensions during the Iran war affected their terms. She didn’t want Italy to join the US attacks or blockades, so Trump said that she lacked courage. Meloni went on a Gulf trip for energy deals instead and defended the Pope from Trump. As a result, their ties no longer look promising.

Whatever his motive was, no sources suggest that Iran will withdraw from the competition. Infantino has made it clear at a conference last week, “The Iranian team is coming, for sure. We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful (one). That would definitely help, but Iran has to come if they are to represent their people. They have qualified… They really want to play, and they should play.” This suggests that it’s unlikely that Iran will be replaced with Italy, which hasn’t even qualified for the World Cup.

Apart from Zampolli’s suggestion, which might be odd for some, the pricing problem still continues. The tickets are extra expensive for fans to the point that US matches seem to be suffering the most from a lack of fan interest. Regardless, all eyes are on the World Cup now, which is also said to feature a Super Bowl-like halftime show this time.

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