Jets draft pick Kenyon Sadiq received his dream NFL phone call, but was seconds from hanging up before Aaron Glenn came on the line

The NFL has always been a big deal for any college football player who aspires to be there sometimes. But sometimes the mental block for the players who underestimate themselves even gets the better of their judgment. Speaking of that, the New York Jets’ rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who thought the call from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn telling him that they had signed him was a prank.

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According to Fox News, Sadiq was signed by the New York Jets, but he was not so sure about the signing initially. First Jets General Manager, Darren Mougey, called Sadiq and told him that they were going to sign him, and Sadiq’s response wasn’t as exciting. Later, the Jets’ head coach stepped in and broke the news that Sadiq is going to be their next pick. Just at that moment, Sadiq declared that he was concerned that this might be a prank call, but Aaron Glenn reassured Sadiq that it was all real.

Sadiq, while talking to the Jets Coach, said, “Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I was thinking it’s going to be a prank call for a second,” Jets coach responded, “No, we’re not pranking you, brother. No, you’re gonna be a jet. You’re gonna be a Jet. Trust me on that, man. You’ve been a target for us for a while.” This playful back and forth ended with the Jets finally picking Sadiq up in the first round.

Sadiq was the real steal for the Jets in the first round

Sadiq is an impressive tight end who has been performing at college. Just last season, Sadiq, in 14 games, caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the leading touchdown scorer at the tight end position in the FBS tight end ranking and was announced as a second-team All-American player. Signing him seems to be a promising decision as the Jets are looking for a reliable tight ended, and getting that in the form of a rookie is a blessing.

definitely not a prank call @KenyonSadiq 😂 pic.twitter.com/dhdKLcYQGQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026

Sadiq is an Idaho resident who has been shining in the NFL Draft section for a while now. Every big team was looking at him as the elite option. Sadiq impressed at the NFL combine as well, when he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He was not only the best tight end with the best record for this season, but he has also been the most productive one over the last 14 NFL Combines. Looking at every stat, the team New York Jets, which Aaron Rodgers ‘pleaded’ to stay with, has made a valuable addition by signing him in the first round.

Kenyon might have had doubts about his draft scenario and misinterpreted it as a prank call, but now he is there. It is up to him to show up every day and perform on the biggest stage of American football in the NFL. All eyes are going to be on him, and fans might see his best version at the Jets.

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