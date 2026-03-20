Most experts were convinced Serena Williams had played her last Grand Slam match, but her partner’s update changed everything

Serena Williams is definitely back on the court, with her training partner Alycia Parks confirming they’re hitting together multiple times a week. This news is certainly adding a whole lot of fuel to those long-standing comeback rumors, even if Parks herself is playing it cool. Parks, a professional tennis player on the ATP Tour, spilled the beans to the Tennis Channel, according to People.

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She revealed that she reached out to Williams while she was in the Middle East, asking if they could practice when she got back to the States. “Hey, can you practice when I come back to the States?” Parks texted, and Williams’ response was a clear “Yeah, let’s go.” That’s awesome! It sounds like a great setup for Parks, as Williams has been a mentor to the 25-year-old on tour. Parks confirmed they’ve gotten in “a few sessions” and that Williams helps her “probably three times a week” when she’s home.

It’s not just about the frequency of their sessions, either. Parks had some glowing praise for Williams’ current form. “She’s hitting good,” Parks said about the mom of two. “Yeah, she’s definitely fit. She looks great and she’s hitting the ball amazing.” That’s a pretty strong endorsement, suggesting Williams isn’t just casually knocking balls around. You can imagine how this kind of report is going to get fans excited all over again.

Practicing three times a week doesn’t sound like retirement

Naturally, when asked about a potential comeback for Williams, who hasn’t played a professional match since the 2022 US Open, Parks kept her cards close to her chest. “I don’t know if she’s coming back or when she’s coming back. We just go to practice and don’t really talk about it. It’s just fun stuff,” Parks said. It’s a tricky situation, as you wouldn’t expect a training partner to break major news like that.

It it seems like a matter of when, not if Serena Williams is back on tour 🤔 Where do you think she should make her comeback? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EpHLGTOjJF — UTR Sports (@UTR_Sports_) March 15, 2026

This isn’t the first time Williams has hinted at a return, or at least avoided shutting the door entirely. Back in 2022, after what many assumed was her final competitive match at the US Open, Williams was very deliberate about stating she was “not retired.” She even told The San Francisco Standard that year, “The chances of me returning are very high. You can come to my house and [see], I have a court.” It’s a sentiment shared by other legends, like Tom Brady, whose recent interest in Flag Football has fans questioning his own exit.

She also penned an essay for Vogue in August 2022 where she expressed her dislike for the word “retirement.” She prefers to describe her shift away from the sport as an “evolution” or “transition.” She wanted to be sensitive about the word, acknowledging its specific meaning. However, Williams put these rumors to bed in December 2025, after reports surfaced that she had requested to reenter the ITIA testing pool, a requirement for active players.

Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy- — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 2, 2025

Fans were buzzing, but Williams quickly took to X to squash the speculation. “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy-,” she wrote.

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