Video of a catcher intentionally hitting a teenage batter in the head has gone viral, but the official punishment just is not what anyone expected

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has officially ruled that the catcher who intentionally hit a teenage batter in the head during a recent playoff game violated league regulations. This specific play, which occurred during a matchup between Pine Prairie High School and South Beauregard on May 13, resulted in an inning-ending out that many are calling a cheap exploitation of the rules.

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According to BroBible, the incident gained massive attention after Megan Rembielak, a former Appalachian State softball player, shared a video of the play on X. Since then, the clip has racked up nearly 2 million views and sparked a heated conversation about player safety and sportsmanship. The situation unfolded when South Beauregard had a runner on third base with two outs.

After a swinging strike, the batter stepped out of the box to reset. Instead of making a legitimate play on the runner, the Pine Prairie catcher fired the ball directly at the batter’s head. The umpire on the field initially ruled that the batter had committed interference, ending the inning in favor of the Panthers. However, it is clear that this was not a standard softball play. The runner was not off the bag, and there was no actual play to be made at third base.

Finally seeing the LHSAA ban these headshot tactics is a relief

It appears the catcher went out of her way to put the batter in the path of the ball, suggesting this was a coached tactic designed to manipulate the rulebook. The fallout from this play has been intense, and rightfully so. Rembielak noted in her post that the batter suffered a concussion from the impact. The mother of the player also shared her frustrations on Facebook, expressing her disgust with the situation.

Many people online are calling for significant repercussions, with some even arguing that the coaches involved should be fired immediately for teaching such a dangerous strategy. These violent moments aren’t limited to players; a coach recently attacked an opposing coach during a handshake line in Georgia. In response to the viral backlash, the LHSAA issued an email to clarify how officials must handle these situations moving forward.

There is a right way to play this game and a wrong way and this is 100% in the wrong. I don’t care that the batter moved back out of the box- you don’t intentionally step back to throw at her head, as hard as you can, from about a foot away. I don’t want to hear “you don’t know… pic.twitter.com/14Gu0gei0M — Megan Rembielak (@MegRemSoftball) April 22, 2026

The association confirmed that the play was strictly against the rules. The official guidance states, “Please communicate this info with your playoff officials. If a catcher deliberately throws the ball at a batter, regardless of whether the batter is in or not in the batter’s box, the umpires should judge this as an unsporting act in violation of NFHS Softball Rule 3-5-13-c.”

The directive further outlines exactly how the game should proceed if this happens again. “The batter is not out. The ball is dead immediately, and all runners are returned to the base occupied at the time of the pitch. The catcher shall be ejected from the game.” It is unfortunate that it took this level of public scrutiny to address what has become a recurring issue in high school softball.

This type of coached maneuver, aimed at exploiting interference rules, has been used to record outs in the past. It is a relief to see the governing body finally step in with a firm stance on player safety. Hopefully, this official ruling will put an end to these dangerous tactics and ensure that future games are played with more integrity.

Seeing the association acknowledge that the batter should not have been called out is a necessary step, even if it comes after the fact.

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