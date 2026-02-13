Apple is about to launch a cheaper iPhone, but the real shift could hit its margins

Apple is preparing for a spring launch that signals a shift toward a more affordable iPhone model. As reported by TheStreet, the move reflects a strategy aimed at expanding accessibility while navigating rising component costs.

The push comes after what CEO Tim Cook described as a “remarkable, record-breaking quarter.” Apple reported $143.8 billion in revenue for the December quarter, underscoring the scale of its global operations.

The company’s installed base now exceeds 2.5 billion active devices worldwide. With that reach, even incremental product changes can have significant financial implications, making pricing strategy particularly important.

The pricing shift may test Apple’s margins

While the lower price point may draw consumer attention, investors are watching margins more closely. Cook noted during the earnings call that Apple continues to see “market pricing for memory increasing significantly,” signaling potential pressure from higher component costs. Gemini prompt attack report also underscored how quickly costs and priorities can shift across the broader tech sector.

That dynamic suggests the coming quarters may focus less on accelerating demand and more on defending profitability. Balancing affordability with margin protection will be central to how the launch is evaluated on Wall Street.

By introducing a lower-cost option, Apple aims to broaden its customer base. The strategy centers on expanding the funnel of buyers who may have held onto older devices due to price concerns.

The approach comes as many consumers continue using older iPhones longer, extending upgrade cycles. A lower entry point could encourage upgrades while helping Apple sustain long-term ecosystem growth. T-Mobile call translation beta has also drawn attention to how service features can influence device decisions beyond hardware alone.

The market will be watching whether the company can maintain its profit margins while adjusting pricing strategy. The outcome could determine whether this more affordable iPhone meaningfully reshapes Apple’s financial trajectory.

