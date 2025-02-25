Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Technology

Google Confirms Major YouTube Ad Update—What It Means For You

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Feb 25, 2025 04:15 pm

YouTube is planning to change its mid-roll ad system starting on May 12th to improve the viewing experience and help creators make more money. The main change is that instead of ads interrupting videos, they will now be placed at more natural moments, like pauses or transitions, to minimize distractions for viewers.

Recommended Videos

This update will apply to both new and old videos. For videos uploaded before February 24, 2025, YouTube will automatically insert ad slots at these natural spots, in addition to any ads creators have already put in. Creators can choose to turn off this automatic feature if they want to keep full control over their ad placements.

YouTube-Midroll-ads
Google

Another new feature is a feedback tool in YouTube Studio that allows creators to see how interruptive their manually placed ads are perceived to be. This feedback is important because how the algorithm views an ad’s interruptiveness affects its visibility and revenue potential.

YouTube is optimistic about this change because an internal test showed that creators who used a mix of automatic and manual ad placements saw an average revenue increase of 5% compared to those who only used manual placements. This suggests that using automatic slots wisely could help creators earn more.

However, there is a drawback for some creators. Those who only use manually placed ads, especially if the algorithm considers them interruptive, could see a drop in revenue. This is because YouTube will reduce the visibility of ads that interrupt the viewer experience.

While creators still have some control over mid-roll ads and where they go, the new algorithm’s assessment of interruptiveness adds complexity. It’s not clear how much this could lead to ad placements being skipped entirely if they don’t fit with YouTube’s preference for less disruptive breaks. Overall, the goal of these changes is to improve viewers’ experiences while also helping content creators make money from their work.

Source: Google

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content