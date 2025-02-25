Google Confirms Major YouTube Ad Update—What It Means For You

YouTube is planning to change its mid-roll ad system starting on May 12th to improve the viewing experience and help creators make more money. The main change is that instead of ads interrupting videos, they will now be placed at more natural moments, like pauses or transitions, to minimize distractions for viewers.

This update will apply to both new and old videos. For videos uploaded before February 24, 2025, YouTube will automatically insert ad slots at these natural spots, in addition to any ads creators have already put in. Creators can choose to turn off this automatic feature if they want to keep full control over their ad placements.

Another new feature is a feedback tool in YouTube Studio that allows creators to see how interruptive their manually placed ads are perceived to be. This feedback is important because how the algorithm views an ad’s interruptiveness affects its visibility and revenue potential.

YouTube is optimistic about this change because an internal test showed that creators who used a mix of automatic and manual ad placements saw an average revenue increase of 5% compared to those who only used manual placements. This suggests that using automatic slots wisely could help creators earn more.

However, there is a drawback for some creators. Those who only use manually placed ads, especially if the algorithm considers them interruptive, could see a drop in revenue. This is because YouTube will reduce the visibility of ads that interrupt the viewer experience.

While creators still have some control over mid-roll ads and where they go, the new algorithm’s assessment of interruptiveness adds complexity. It’s not clear how much this could lead to ad placements being skipped entirely if they don’t fit with YouTube’s preference for less disruptive breaks. Overall, the goal of these changes is to improve viewers’ experiences while also helping content creators make money from their work.

