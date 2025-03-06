Look Out Michigan, Ford To Discontinue Focus For Another Model

Ford’s famous Focus hatchback will stop being made in November 2025, which is a big moment for the company in Europe. This comes after Ford also stopped making other well-known cars like the Mondeo and Fiesta, showing that the company is making a big change in its plans by moving away from regular passenger cars.

Recommended Videos

The main reason Ford is stopping the Focus is because it isn’t making enough money. Ford’s leaders have said that the Focus, along with other similar cars like sedans and hatchbacks, doesn’t bring in enough profit to keep investing in. Instead, Ford is putting more effort into areas that make more money, like SUVs and trucks, including models like the Bronco, Raptor, and Tremor.

The company wants to become a top name in the off-road vehicle market. This change is similar to what Ford did in the U.S. market, where it stopped making the Focus and other sedans a few years ago.

When the Focus is gone, it will leave a big gap in the European car market. Ford’s share of the market in Europe has already been getting smaller, and it’s now behind competitors like Kia and Hyundai. Losing the Focus, which has been a popular car for a long time, will make this problem worse.

Wikimedia Commons

Ford isn’t planning to replace the Focus with a new model, which shows how serious it is about its new strategy. This leaves an opening in Ford’s lineup that other companies, like Volkswagen (with its Golf, Octavia, and Leon) and Toyota (with its Corolla), are ready to take advantage of.

The end of Focus production also means the end of the Focus ST hot hatchback, which was one of the last cars in its class to offer a manual transmission. This will be disappointing for many car fans who loved the ST’s performance and how fun it was to drive. The loss of this model also shows how the car industry is moving more toward automatic transmissions.

The Focus was first introduced in 1998 as a replacement for the Escort and has been a successful and trusted car for many years. Its end isn’t just about losing one model; it’s a sign of bigger changes in the European car industry and Ford’s role in it. While Ford still has some models like the Puma and Kuga and is putting a lot of money into electric vehicles, the Focus being gone shows that Ford is moving away from its old focus on mass-market hatchbacks.

The November 2025 end date for production is a clear sign of a new direction for Ford in Europe, highlighting how the car industry is changing and how important profit is in shaping what car companies decide to do.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy