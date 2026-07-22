The murder trial for Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children, is set to begin on July 20, renewing attention on the circumstances surrounding their deaths. Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, faces charges connected to the deaths of five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan.

Recommended Videos

As detailed by VT, a new lawsuit filed on Clancy’s behalf outlines mental health struggles she reportedly experienced in the lead-up to January 2023, including auditory hallucinations that allegedly urged her toward self-harm and violence. According to the filing, she has said a voice repeatedly pushed her toward hurting herself and her children in the period before the tragedy.

The lawsuit argues that these events stemmed from failures by her medical providers to properly address her declining mental health, alleging that her psychiatrist spent only about 17 minutes with her during appointments, including the day before the incident. Attorneys for Clancy contend the outcome could have been avoided had the defendants recognized clear warning signs and provided appropriate care.

Her legal team says warning signs were missed for months

According to the documents, Clancy actively sought help as her condition worsened following the birth of her youngest child in 2022, allegedly visiting emergency rooms, using inpatient treatment facilities, and contacting crisis hotlines. Her attorneys say she took her prescribed medications and repeatedly told providers that her symptoms were worsening rather than improving. Amid a broader run of political headlines this month, other stories have also centered on public accountability, including one where Biden’s new memoir announcement renewed attention on his time in office.

📌Commonwealth v. Lindsay Clancy



Day 2 recap of jury selection



12 of the required 18 jurors had been selected.



The panel consisted of:

7 women

5 men



Judge William Sullivan is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last approximately six to eight weeks once… — Kelly💚🌴 (@kelly_steffee) July 21, 2026

The tragedy occurred on an evening in January 2023, after Clancy’s husband, Patrick, left their home to pick up food. When he returned, he found that Clancy had attempted to take her own life, and first responders arrived to find the three children with severe injuries. Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead that night, and Callan died several days later. Clancy survived but was left paralyzed from the chest down and is currently held at Tewksbury State Hospital. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and is scheduled for a forensic psychological evaluation ahead of her next court date.

Those close to Clancy have described her as a devoted mother and nurse before the tragedy, including her mother-in-law, Susan Clancy, who told a grand jury she always appeared happy in her role as a wife and mother. Elsewhere in political news this week, scrutiny has also fallen on other high-profile figures, amid word that Wisconsin’s Elon Musk bribery finding was referred to a district attorney.

Patrick Clancy has publicly said he forgives his wife, describing her in a 2023 GoFundMe post as a loving, caring person devoted to her family and patients, and said he hopes to honor their children while finding a way to move forward. The upcoming trial is expected to further examine her mental health treatment leading up to the deaths of Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy