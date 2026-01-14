Augusta man arrested months after fatal stabbing outside a college campus, but key questions remain

Investigators have made an arrest months after the fatal stabbing of a Grovetown father outside Helms College last fall. According to The Augusta Press, authorities have identified 32-year-old Justin Lee Johnson of Augusta as the suspect in the case, marking a significant development after a prolonged period with no public updates.

Recommended Videos

Johnson, who is listed as homeless, was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Martin Lewis Gordon. Gordon, 30, was killed on October 13, 2025, in the parking lot of the Village West Shopping Center on Washington Road, which also serves as the location of Helms College, where he was attending night classes.

Gordon had moved to the area earlier in 2025 and was enrolled in the school’s HVAC program, where family members said he maintained perfect attendance. On the night of the stabbing, he had finished class and was waiting for a ride home when the incident occurred.

The arrest follows months of stalled progress in the case

Deputies responded to the scene at 3145 Washington Road around 11:09 PM and initially believed Gordon may have been struck by a vehicle. Investigators later determined he had been stabbed, and authorities released an image of a masked suspect shortly after the killing. Despite that effort, the case remained unsolved for several months.

A homeless man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Grovetown father outside Helms College last fall, following new information provided to investigators.https://t.co/yzBJ2q6JSU — The Augusta PRESS (@AugustaPress) January 13, 2026

The breakthrough came when investigators received new information from an individual who provided details and items of evidentiary value. Based on that information, Johnson was detained, interviewed, and later booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on murder-related charges.

While the arrest represents progress, authorities have not disclosed a motive or whether Johnson and Gordon knew each other prior to the incident. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the investigation remains active as deputies continue to build their case.

The arrest comes as scrutiny of law enforcement and accountability remains a national focus, including recent political fallout after senior Justice Department officials resigned over internal directives and heightened tensions following protests connected to a police-related shooting in Minnesota that prompted warnings from President Donald Trump.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy