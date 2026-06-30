British influencer faces death by firing squad in Dubai, and her mom just revealed what she sobbed over the phone call: ‘I just want to come home’

Brooke George, a 23-year-old content creator from Kent, is currently facing a murder charge in Dubai that could result in the death penalty by firing squad. The situation is incredibly dire, and the unfolding details regarding her time in the United Arab Emirates are both complex and alarming. George, who gained a following of nearly 100,000 people on TikTok, found herself in the middle of a nightmare after travelling to meet a British man she initially connected with on Facebook, VT reported.

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The incident reached a critical point in the early hours of Monday, June 22. According to information provided by the campaign group Detained in Dubai, George was arrested at Dubai International Airport while attempting to board a flight back to the United Kingdom. She is now being held in the Bur Dubai prison, a facility known for its notoriously tough conditions.

George asserts that she acted in self-defence after being physically attacked during an altercation at an apartment. The pair had reportedly returned from a night out when the situation escalated. George claims that she reached “for a kitchen knife within her grasp” because she was in genuine fear for her safety. Her legal representatives and supporters at Detained in Dubai argue that the authorities must view her as a domestic violence survivor while they conduct their investigation into the fatal stabbing.

The circumstances leading up to her arrest are a major point of contention

The emotional toll on her family has been immense. Her mother, Thereza, recently spoke out about the harrowing phone call she received from her daughter. During that conversation, George was reportedly sobbing, repeating the six words: “I just want to come home” over and over again. Thereza described her daughter as being “utterly terrified” during that exchange.

There are also serious allegations regarding how George was treated following her arrest. According to her mother, George claims she was denied access to a lawyer and was “forced to strip naked in front of male officers, without any female officers present”. Her mother described this experience as “deeply humiliating and distressing, breaking down in tears when recounting it to her family”. These claims of mistreatment, combined with the severity of the charges, have prompted calls for immediate intervention.

Radha Stirling, the CEO of Detained in Dubai, has been vocal about the need for a fair process. Stirling said: “We will be working to ensure that [George’s] rights are protected, that she receives a fair trial, and that the circumstances leading to this tragedy are fully and impartially examined.” The group is pushing for George to be released on bail while the investigation continues. They are also urging UAE authorities to conduct a forensic examination of electronic devices and digital communications to see if George was targeted for exploitation.

Concerns about George’s situation go beyond just the night of the incident. Her family has noted that her behavior changed significantly during her time in Dubai. Thereza mentioned that on the day before the incident, her daughter did not seem like herself. She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self.

Family members and friends had become increasingly worried that George might have been lured to the country under false pretenses. These fears were based on several red flags, including a one-way ticket, the withholding of her passport, and George telling friends that “things weren’t right”. She had reportedly seen disturbing videos on the man’s computer and told others she needed to escape.

Stirling highlighted that this might be part of a larger, troubling trend. She noted: “Over recent years, there have been increasing reports of women, including social media influencers, models and young travellers, being lured to Dubai with promises of luxury lifestyles, paid work, holidays or romantic relationships, only to later allege that they were subjected to forced attendance at porta-potty parties, sexual exploitation, coercion, violence or other degrading treatment.” She added that international organizations have documented cases where women were recruited under false pretences for exploitation.

For now, George’s family and supporters continue to advocate for her safety as she faces a legal system that carries the most extreme consequences. The path ahead is clearly fraught with difficulty, and the coming weeks will be critical in determining the outcome of this case.

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