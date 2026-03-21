Driver who killed family of four gets probation, but one detail about the crash is fueling outrage

Mary Fong Lau, an 80-year-old San Francisco driver, received two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading no contest to killing a family of four in a 2024 crash. The sentence, handed down Friday, March 20, 2026, means Lau will avoid prison time or home detention and could reapply for her driver’s license in three years.

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The story gained traction when reported by the New York Times, with victims’ relatives, friends, and San Francisco residents calling the punishment far too lenient. Many expressed concern that the outcome sends a damaging message about accountability for traffic deaths in a city already grappling with road safety.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Bruce Chan cited Lau’s age, lack of prior criminal record, immediate remorse after the crash, poor health, and the high-profile nature of the case as factors in his decision. He also noted that the California prison system lacks the health and mental health support she would require.

The crash wiped out an entire family celebrating their anniversary

The incident occurred on March 16, 2024, at approximately 12:12 PM. Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40, and his wife Matilde Ramos Pinto, 38, were at a bus stop outside the West Portal public library with their two young sons, Joaquim, 20 months, and Cauê, 3 months, on their way to the San Francisco Zoo to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

A driver who killed a family of four, including two babies, at a San Francisco bus stop was sentenced to probation. Mary Fong Lau (seen here walking through the courthouse today) dodged jail and prison time.



Lau, 80, was speeding when her Mercedes SUV plowed into a West Portal… pic.twitter.com/COAHzOqS20 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 21, 2026

Lau, then 78, was driving a white Mercedes SUV that reached speeds as high as 75 miles per hour, three times the posted limit, before veering onto the sidewalk and destroying the bus stop. Diego and Joaquim died at the scene, Matilde died shortly after at the hospital, and baby Cauê died after his grandmothers made the decision to remove him from life support.

During the hearing, family members and friends addressed the judge for hours, many expressing that Lau had never looked them in the eye or spoken to them in two years of proceedings. Lau kept her head bowed throughout, with an interpreter translating into Cantonese.

After consulting briefly with her attorney Seth Morris, who had advised her against speaking due to an ongoing civil case, amid separate news of a prosecutor making a striking call in an unrelated criminal proceeding, Lau rose and turned to face the room. “I want to say to your family, ‘Sorry,'” she said in English, bowing three times. Many in the courtroom were visibly moved to tears.

Lau will also owe financial restitution to the family, with the amount still being determined and expected to range from $67,000 to nearly $300,000. The sentence will become official once that figure is settled next month. Earlier controversy arose when relatives discovered Lau had transferred property out of her trust and into family members’ names after the crash, though she reversed the move after the relatives’ lawyer raised it in the civil suit.

Morris said in a post-sentencing interview that Lau does not know how her car reached such speeds or why she lost control, and that she told a bystander after the crash she had confused the gas and brake pedals. The evening before sentencing, scores of community members gathered outside the West Portal library for a vigil, with extended family, police officers, firefighters, and pedestrian safety advocates in attendance, part of a broader pattern of communities mobilizing around institutional responses to injustice.

Maria Ana Moncara, 73, Matilde’s mother, flew from Portugal for the hearing wearing four black ribbons on her jacket, one for each family member lost. “I am not going to be the same person again, ever,” she said.

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