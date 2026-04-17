Singer D4vd arrested over suspicion of murder, and his Tesla was found with ‘decomposed remains’ of a teenage girl in it

Singer D4vd, known legally as David Anthony Burke, has been arrested and held without bail on suspicion of the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the BBC reported. This development follows months of intense speculation and a grand jury investigation into the discovery of the teenager’s remains.

Recommended Videos

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest of the 21-year-old artist, stating that detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Division took him into custody. Authorities are now preparing to present the case to the District Attorney’s office to determine if formal charges will be filed.

The situation began to unfold on 8 September 2025, when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a foul smell emanating from an impounded Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood. Upon investigating the vehicle, which was linked to Burke, officers discovered what they described as severely decomposed human remains inside a bag stored in the front trunk of the car. The body was later identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager who had been reported missing by her family in April 2024 from her home in Lake Elsinore, California.

While the discovery occurred in September, the case remained shrouded in mystery for months

Officials noted that the teen may have been dead for several weeks before her body was found, though no official cause of death has been announced. In November, a judge ordered that the victim’s records be sealed to protect the integrity of the ongoing medical examiner’s investigation. Burke’s legal team, consisting of Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, has pushed back against the allegations.

In a statement, they noted that they will vigorously defend his innocence, emphasizing that there has been no indictment returned by any grand jury and no criminal complaint filed at this stage. They maintained that the actual evidence will show Burke did not murder the teenager and was not the cause of her death.

Singer d4vd was arrested after a teen girl’s body was found in his car, with the case being investigated as a possible murder. 🚨 https://t.co/eYk6vF0Xs9 pic.twitter.com/CJXBhGugIw — TAG24 NEWS (@TAG24_NEWS) April 17, 2026

The connection between the rising star and the victim has fueled significant public interest. Court documents revealed that the teenager had a tattoo on her index finger reading “Shhh…” which was nearly identical to a marking on Burke’s own finger.

Further details from court filings, which emerged after the singer’s father fought a court summons in Texas, confirmed that Burke had been the target of a grand jury investigation. Prior to his arrest, Burke had essentially remained silent regarding the case, though his representatives previously stated he was cooperating with authorities.

Burke, a Houston native, rose to fame through his gaming content on platforms like YouTube before transitioning into music. He gained popularity with hits like “Here With Me” and “Romantic Homicide” and was even commissioned by the creators of the game Fortnite to record an official anthem. His career trajectory was significant, with his debut album “Withered” reaching No. 13 on the Billboard chart in April 2025.

However, his professional life saw a sharp decline following the discovery of the remains in his vehicle. He canceled his world tour, the release of a deluxe version of his album was scrapped, and he was dropped from promotional campaigns with brands like Hollister and Crocs. Additionally, artist Kali Uchis removed their collaborative track “Crashing” from streaming services.

The victim, Rivas Hernandez, was a first-generation daughter of immigrants from El Salvador and was known to her neighbors as a regular visitor to the local corner store. Her family, who last saw her in April 2024, has been devastated by the loss. Following her identification, they established a fundraiser that garnered significant support from the public.

As the legal process moves forward, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is expected to review the case to decide if there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a formal prosecution. For now, the 21-year-old remains in custody without the option of bail as the investigation continues into this complex and tragic situation. The police have stated that the case will be presented for filing consideration early in the week, marking a critical juncture in a case that has captivated the public since last autumn.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy