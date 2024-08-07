Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Oshi no Ko Story Arcs
Image: Doga Kobo
Category:
Anime
Manga

All Oshi no Ko Arcs in Order

J.R. Waugh
  and 
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 05:52 pm

Oshi no Ko is a stellar anime and manga series from Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari. The Oshi no Ko story arcs enable us to see the entertainment world from the starry eyes of Aqua and Ruby, as they make a name for themselves in order to honor their mother.

Recommended Videos

What Are the Story Arcs of Oshi no Ko?

Oshi-no-Ko-season-2-visual-featuring-the-main-cast-rehearsing-for-a-film-in-the-animes-movie-arc
Doga Kobo

The main plot begins after a poignant prologue beautifully told in Episode 1 of the Oshi no Ko anime, while the manga does so from Chapters 1-10. Beyond this, we see a time skip where Gorou, Ai’s doctor reincarnated into the body of her son, Aqua, goes into the entertainment industry to identify his father and the culprit behind Ai’s murder.

The ensuing story arcs concern different facets of the entertainment industry the siblings go through, such as TV dramas, dating shows, stage plays, and even movies.

Every Oshi no Ko Arc & Its Corresponding Anime Episodes

Story ArcManga ChaptersAnime Episodes
Prologue1-10Season 1 Episode 1
Entertainment World11-20Season 1 Episodes 2-5
Dating Reality Show21-32Season 1 Episodes 5-9
The First Concert33-40Season 1 Episodes 9-11
2.5D Stage Play41-66Season 1 Episode 11-Season 2
Private67-80TBD
The Main Story81-100TBD
Scandal101-108TBD
Movie109-OngoingTBD

While it’s unclear whether we’ll get another season or cour of Oshi no Ko, the common consensus among viewers is that it’s a high-quality anime drama with a lot to offer. It’s a great reason to consider a HIDIVE subscription, as well. The anime typically adapts 3 chapters from the manga at a time, with the story arcs varying in length.

The 2.5D Stage Play arc is currently the longest of the series, as it had the most compelling concept until the Movie arc, and forced Aqua further out of his comfort zone as an actor than ever before. One neat part about that arc, in particular, is the meta-commentary on manga creators, and just how many times a story changes hands before it’s turned into a script for an adaptation.

When-Will-Oshi-no-Ko-Manga-Series-End
Image: Doga Kobo

In fact, much of the series enables us to look at the entertainment industry in a rather satirical sense, seeing our preconceptions about dying sectors of the industry turned on their head, and other seedy elements put on display. While the identity of the culprit behind Ai’s killing at this point has been revealed, he has not been brought to justice yet, and we’re along for the ride, however long it takes.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of J.R. Waugh
J.R. Waugh
J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.
twitter
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.