Oshi no Ko Episode 3 Release Date and Time on HIDIVE

Oshi no Ko continues to dazzle viewers in its sophomore week as one of 2023’s hottest anime. The show treated fans to an 82-minute premiere that felt like a solid anime film more than strictly a TV serial, but there’s plenty of content ahead to enjoy. While Episode 2 showed us Ruby and Aqua in their teen years after losing their mother, the release of Episode 3 of Oshi no Ko will have viewers saying “Today will be sweet!”

Oshi no Ko Anime Episode 3 Release Date and Time: When Can You Watch It on HIDIVE?

Oshi no Ko will release Episode 3 of its anime on HIDIVE on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. The episode is part of an 11-episode cour in 2023, airing weekly since its debut on April 12, 2023. The episodes are simulcast to line up with the anime debut in Japan, at midnight JST on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

If you’re excited to see this episode like we are but live outside the above time zones, we’ve got you covered! The episode will be simulcast on April 26, 2023, at these given times:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

While Ruby makes headway in the industry as a prospective idol, Aqua learns the potential his acting connections have for getting him closer to solving the mystery of his parentage.

Oshi no Ko Episode 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 3

In Episode 2, we see Ruby struggle initially with her aspirations to become a teen pop idol in Japan. She makes some progress, but it’s closely observed by Aqua and the new president of their mother’s talent agency, Miyako Saitou, their adoptive mother. The episode covered Chapters 11-13 of the manga.

Wanting to prevent Ruby from encountering the same pitfalls Ai ran into, Aqua wants to stay close to her and protect her, choosing to attend the same school and vet the agencies seeking her out. In the end, Ruby is taken on by Miyako’s agency after a decade of inactivity with the aim of creating a new idol group.

Oshi no Ko Connection to Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Aqua, meanwhile, is content not pursuing a career in acting, seeing it as a dead end. However, a chance encounter with fellow former child star and current actress Kana Arima points to a new avenue for Aqua’s investigation. As Oshi no Ko Episode 3 will show upon its release, we’ll see Aqua being recommended by Kana for a production of a live-action manga adaptation, “Today Will Be Sweet” or simply “Sweet Today.” Fans of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War might catch this not-so-subtle connection between the two series.

The project is helmed by a film director whose name showed up in Ai’s old phone contacts as Aqua had investigated, and could be a new lead. Aqua will have to fit into the production, even if his fellow cast members are inexperienced models with wooden, disingenuous performances.