Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: How Does Giselle’s Power Work?

Giselle is a Quincy who made her first anime appearance in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. She is an unhinged young woman who enjoys having power over others. Her Quincy ability helps her achieve this goal, giving her absolute command over people. However, special conditions need to be met for her powers to activate.

Many fans who have seen the show have been left wondering how it is exactly that Giselle’s powers work. While the show tries its best to give viewers a clear explanation, her abilities are hard to wrap one’s head around. Below, we will clear the doubts about how Giselle’s power works in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Beware spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

The Secret Behind Giselle’s Power in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

As a Quincy, Giselle was granted a power unique to her by their creator, Yhwach. Her ability gives her control over corpses, turning them into zombies that she can order around at will. However, to reanimate a corpse, Giselle needs to make them drink their blood or cover them with the substance. The amount of the liquid required changes depending on how powerful her target is.

If a target is weak, a simple drop of blood is enough to control, unlike powerful beings, who require to be covered almost completely in the liquid. One issue with her ability is the fact that the zombies have limited mobility, as their bodies are rigid. Yet, on the rare occasion that Giselle can find someone on the brink of death, she can turn them into loyal servants who retain their same power and skills.

Why is This Ability So Powerful?

As the name of the show implies, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War tells the tale of the battle between the Shinigami and Quincy. During this conflict, a large number of members from both factions lost their lives. As a result, it was easy for someone like Giselle, who thrives among dead bodies, to create a massive zombie army.

This army was not only formed by using the corpses of lower-rank Shinigami or Quinicy, as Giselle also had the chance to put powerful beings under her control, like Shinigami Division Captains. Her army is one of the major reasons why so many heroes had to band together to take her army down, as she had the numerical advantage during almost the entire conflict.

