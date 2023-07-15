Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation has expanded upon the sequel series’ masterclass on eye-grabbing visuals. It’s been a treat for the eyes and the ears while expanding on the increasingly urgent situation happening for the Soul Society. Casualties begin to mount up as the second episode aired today, with the Quincy invaders proving resilient and deadly. Will they be held at bay long enough for reinforcements to join? Find out as we prepare for the release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 16!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 16 English Sub Release Date and Time

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 16 will release on Saturday, July 22, 2023. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

For those who live outside the above time zones, feel free to consult this release time zone guide for TYBW Episode 16!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, the Quincy invasion comes out in full force, with a deadly show of might and action that was largely absent in the premiere.

What is Irazusando in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 16 Post-Credits Scene?

After the credits finished rolling, we were treated to another scene of Ichigo being led on with cryptic voiceover advice.

“It begins, but does not end. Names wither in the silence. In an abyss of rolling clouds. Raindrops fill an empty vessel. Those who are unworthy to be a vessel succumb to its weight as it turns to stone. It breaks apart and turns to gravel. Pounding rain reduces it to dust. For such a vessel, there is no way out. But if one does not enter, there is no path. Those who are about to perish call it…Irazusando.” Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 16 Post-Credits Scene

It closes with Ichigo emerging upon a shrine gate only for it to pull away. But thankfully, some Redditors are quickly pointing out that it means “no entry to the shrine.”

To be honest, that just leaves viewers with more questions. But it’s also exactly the right answer when you want to generate hype. Get ready for the release of TYBW Episode 16!

