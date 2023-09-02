Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 22 Release Date and Time

Get ready for the English sub release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 22 here!

September 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 22 Release Date TYBW
Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Heroes return and the thrilling conflict with the Quincy threat is cranked to 11 in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Some former members of the Gotei 13 have bitten the dust while others pulled through despite some close calls. But now, as Kenpachi lay exhausted after his latest battle, we see the fated return of an iconic hero. Get ready here for the English sub release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 22!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Episode 22 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 22 will release on Saturday, September 9. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Part 2 Episode 22 Release Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

With the return of Ichigo, you don’t want to miss this next episode, so check our release time zone guide for TYBW Episode 22!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:30 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:30 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:30 PM GMT
Europe4:30 PM CEST
Moscow5:30 PM MSK
India8:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand9:30 PM ICT
Philippines10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Ichigo joins the fray but soon finds himself at odds with an old friend.

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Episode 21 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 22

This was the destined return that many fans were hoping for. From Ichigo’s crash landing to save Kenpachi, which in and of itself is a role reversal, to hearing Ichigo’s theme, “Number One” play as he made his appearance, it was epic. Now, we see whether this return is enough.

It was, at least when facing multiple Stern Ritters. Despite being outnumbered and met with some powerful opponents, Ichigo had no trouble dispatching them. But even with being joined by allies including Orihime, he is confronted by his old friend Uryu Ishida, Yhwach’s appointed successor as the episode closes. After a 1-week break, we’ll soon see what comes next!

