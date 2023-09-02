Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Part 2 Episode 22 Release Date and Time

Image: ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

Heroes return and the thrilling conflict with the Quincy threat is cranked to 11 in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Some former members of the Gotei 13 have bitten the dust while others pulled through despite some close calls. But now, as Kenpachi lay exhausted after his latest battle, we see the fated return of an iconic hero. Get ready here for the English sub release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 2 Episode 22!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) English Sub Episode 22 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 22 will release on Saturday, September 9. It will be available at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Part 2 Episode 22 Release Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

With the return of Ichigo, you don’t want to miss this next episode, so check our release time zone guide for TYBW Episode 22!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, Ichigo joins the fray but soon finds himself at odds with an old friend.

RECAP: Bleach TYBW Episode 21 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 22

This was the destined return that many fans were hoping for. From Ichigo’s crash landing to save Kenpachi, which in and of itself is a role reversal, to hearing Ichigo’s theme, “Number One” play as he made his appearance, it was epic. Now, we see whether this return is enough.

It was, at least when facing multiple Stern Ritters. Despite being outnumbered and met with some powerful opponents, Ichigo had no trouble dispatching them. But even with being joined by allies including Orihime, he is confronted by his old friend Uryu Ishida, Yhwach’s appointed successor as the episode closes. After a 1-week break, we’ll soon see what comes next!

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023