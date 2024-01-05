Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Lerche

The first episode of Classom of the Elite‘s third season marks a massive turning point for Class 1-D. While the class climbed onto the second-lowest rung of Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing School’s academic hierarchy, they quickly learned that the odds were still stacked against them.

With plenty of unresolved interpersonal drama and intrigue left over from the previous two seasons and a few exciting factors working against our embattled misfits, Classroom of the Elite’s third season is off to a great start. For those who want to see where things go, here’s the release date and countdown to Classroom of the Elite Season 3, Episode 2.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 Release Details & Countdown

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on December 11th, 2023. After the episode airs in Japan, international fans can stream the episode with English Subs on Crunchyroll at 10:00 A.M.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2

Release Date Countdown

RELATED: Who Does Ayanokoji Kiyotaka End Up With in Classroom of the Elite?

The release date of Classroom of the Elite’s English dub has yet to be announced, but it will likely be released sometime in 2024. Below is a release chart that will help you know when new Classroom of the Elite episodes drop in your local timezone.

Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 A.M. Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 A.M. Central Time (CT) 12:00 A.M. Eastern Time (EST) 1:00 P.M. Atlantic Time (AST) 2:00 P.M. British Summer Time (BST) 7:00 P.M. Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 P.M. Moscow (MSK) 9:00 A.M., December 12th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 A.M., December 12th. Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 1:00 P.M., December 12th. Philippines (PHT) 2:00 P.M., December 12th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 5:00 A.M., December 12th.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

Fresh of their promotion to Class 1-C, Kiyotaka Ayanokōji and his friends participate in an irregular exam that sees them travel to a remote mountain retreat. Quickly separated into two groups divided along gender lines, the former students of Class 1-D discover just how much the events of the previous season’s final episodes have changed the other students’ perception of them.

Leveraging the fearsome reputation he gained after his brutal confrontation with Kakeru Ryūen, Kiyotaka spends most of his time combing the assembled student body for potential allies and enemies. Tensions also flare up between Suzune Horikita and Kikyō Kushida, with Kikyō coldly shooting down Suzune’s attempts to establish an alliance.

However, while Rokusuke Kōenji’s try to needle the students of Class 1-C into a fight, the class manages to make it through their first day of training with little trouble. However, Arisu Sakayanagi makes it clear to Kiyotaka that she plans to deliver on the threat she made towards him at the end of the previous season, and Suzune’s older brother also drops a hint that the Student Council president, Miyabi Nagumo, is plotting against Class 1-C.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024