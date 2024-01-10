Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: Lerche

Classroom of the Elite’s third season has dropped Class 1-C into their most challenging environment yet. The Mixed Training Camp program is already pushing the students to their breaking point, and the alliances Class 1-D has formed with each other are being tested like never before.

Classroom of the Elite season 3’s second episode is crammed full of the intense interpersonal drama that defines the series, and it’s clear that Class 1-C’s trials have only just begun. Here’s the release date and countdown to Classroom of the Elite Season 3, Episode 3.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 Release Details & Countdown

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on January 17th, 2024, at 10:30 A.M. After the episode airs in Japan, international fans can stream the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll at 1:00 AM.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 2

Release Date Countdown

The release date of Classroom of the Elite’s English dub has yet to be announced, but it will likely be released sometime in 2024. Below is a release chart to help you know when new Classroom of the Elite episodes drop in your local timezone.

Time Zone Release Time and Date Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 A.M., January 17th. Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 A.M., January 17th. Central Time (CT) 12:00 A.M., January 17th. Eastern Time (EST) 1:00 P.M., January 17th. Atlantic Time (AST) 2:00 P.M., January 17th. British Summer Time (BST) 7:00 P.M., January 17th. Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 P.M., January 17th. Moscow (MSK) 9:00 P.M., January 17th. Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 A.M., January 18th Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 1:00 P.M., January 18th. Philippines (PHT) 2:00 P.M., January 18th. Australian Central Time (ACST) 5:00 A.M., January 18th.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Ever one to show off, Rokusuke Koenji does everything in his power to push Class 1-C’s buttons, flaunting his physical superiority and taunting Kiyotaka Ayanokōji with the knowledge that he knows he beat up Kakeru Ryūen. Nazuna Asahina also clarifies that she has her eyes on Kiyotaka, agreeing to share information about the other classes with him after he returns an ornament she dropped to rest his awareness.

Things only get more challenging for Class 1-C after Teruhiko Yukimura injures his left on a hike, putting the class in danger of failing the upcoming physical exam. Rather than accept defeat, Teruhiko creates a plan to ensure that every group member does well in one exam, exempting the team from expulsion.

On the day of the exams, Rokusuke’s group passed with flying colors, which resulted in Ikari Momoko’s expulsion. Although she attempts to take Akane Tachibana down with her as part of a plan set in motion by Miyubi Naguma, Manubi Horikita spends many points to save her, deepening the rivalry brewing between him and Naguma.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2024