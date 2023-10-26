Dark Gathering Episode 17: English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: OLM

An intriguing mixture of horror and comedy, Dark Gathering’s latest episode saw Eiko wrestle with herself after her near-death encounter with the Psycho Killer Spirit.

Seeing her turmoil, Yayoi tells her to not force herself to go spirit hunting if she doesn’t want to.

Luckily, Eiko is able to overcome her fear and the two girls head to an abandoned house they’re looking to repurpose into a ‘dorm’ for Yayoi’s graduate spirits. To see what’s inside the house, get ready for the English sub release date of Dark Gathering Episode 17!

Dark Gathering Episode 17 Release Date and Time

Dark Gathering’s episode 17 is all set for release on Sunday, October 29, 2023. You can stream the episode on Hidive at 10:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM CT / 1:00 PM ET.

Dark Gathering Episode 17: English Sub Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Does Yayoi Have 2 Pupils in Each Eye?

Want to know the exact time the new episode drops in your region? Then check out our Dark Gathering Episode 17 release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 5:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 12:00 AM ICT Philippines 1:00 AM PHT

Episode 16 saw Yayoi and Eiko preparing to enter the abandoned house they bought to convert into a Graduate spirit dorm.

RECAP: Dark Gathering Episode 16 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 17

After Keitaro, Yayoi, and Eiko leave the Psycho Killer Spirit’s victim spirits at a nearby temple, Eiko is visibly shaken by the encounter. Yayoi gives her an out, but Eiko perseveres after visiting the vengeful spirit Taira no Masakado’s Grave.

We also see Ai near Abe no Seimei’s shrine. The godly spirit haunting her intimidates the shrine’s spirit but later switches its focus to the Specter of Death. Next, Eiko makes Anna a slime-based doll and tells Yayoi of her plan to create a Graduate dorm full of spirits. The episode ends with the two girls planning to investigate a suitable abandoned house.

Episode 17 will likely see Yayoi and Eiko enter the abandoned house to check what’s inside. If the stories about the place are true, the episode should feature lots of action as the two girls go up against multiple evil spirits.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2023