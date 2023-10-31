Dark Gathering Episode 18: English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: OLM

One of the most disturbing episodes of Dark Gathering so far, episode 17 saw Eiko chosen by evil ‘angel’ spirits to be their mother. Yayoi managed to expel and destroy the spirit that had entered her body, but it left behind a curse and the two were separated.

Eiko was then pushed inside a well, where another angel spirit approached her to make her its mother. As Yayoi frantically searches for her cousin, prepare for the English sub release date of Dark Gathering Episode 18!

Dark Gathering Episode 18 Release Date and Time

Dark Gathering’s episode 18 is scheduled to drop on Sunday, November 5, 2023, and can be streamed on Hidive at 10:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM CT / 1:00 PM ET.

For the exact time the new episode drops in your region, check out the Dark Gathering Episode 17 release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 5:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 12:00 AM ICT Philippines 1:00 AM PHT

Episode 17 saw Eiko targeted by three evil ‘angel’ spirits who’ve chosen her to be their mother.

RECAP: Dark Gathering Episode 17 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 18

As Yayoi and Eiko enter the abandoned house they intend to convert into a Graduate Dorm, they see the ghosts of the father and daughter who lived there sacrificing wandering ghosts to ‘angel’ spirits resembling grotesque babies.

All this and more is part of a secret ritual to save the father and daughter from the living hell their lives became after the mother died. And the last step is the angel spirit entering a living woman to be born physically. As the spirits target Eiko for this role, Yayoi manages to destroy two of them.

The episode ends with the third spirit targeting Eiko as the girls are separated. Episode 18 will likely see Yayoi fighting the third angel spirit to save Eiko as audiences learn more about the angel spirit and their possible connection to the ‘god’ spirit haunting Ai.

