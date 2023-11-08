Dark Gathering Episode 19: English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: OLM

Episode 18 of Dark Gathering saw all three evil ‘angel’ spirits destroyed along with a hidden bone from the mother, removing the curse left behind on Eiko’s stomach. With all the evil spirits and ghosts taken care of, Eiko sealed the deal for the girl’s Graduate Spirit Dorm.

But while one conflict was resolved, another brewed in the shadows. The Spectre of Death Kuubou fought Ai’s ‘god’ spirit and consumed Kishimojin, who was unable to fight back due to its restriction on not harming children. Prepare for what happens next with the English sub release date of Dark Gathering Episode 19!

Dark Gathering Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Dark Gathering’s episode 19 is all set for release on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The latest episode can be streamed on Hidive when it drops at 10:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM CT / 1:00 PM ET.

If you’d like to know the exact time the new episode drops in your region, scroll below for our Dark Gathering Episode 19 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 5:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 12:00 AM ICT Philippines 1:00 AM PHT

Episode 18 marked Eiko and Yayoi’s successful acquisition of a Graduate Spirit Dorm as Kuubou consumed Kishimojin to become more powerful.

RECAP: Dark Gathering Episode 18 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 19

Episode 18 starts with Yayoi saving Eiko from the third ‘angel’ spirit. But before Yayoi can destroy it, the weakened spirit eats the daughter’s ghost and gravely injures the father’s ghost. Once the threat is eliminated and Eiko’s curse removed, Eiko confirms her purchase of the abandoned house. The two girls then go to see Keitaro and make plans to grab Yayoi’s Oiran Graduate Spirit the next day.

Meanwhile, Ai’s ‘god’ spirit engages in battle against The Spectre of Death Kuubou, who it easily defeats. Intrigued by its abilities, the god spirit heals Kuubou and advises it on how to better use its telekinesis. Kuubou then attacks Kishimojin, consuming its offspring as the other spirit is unable to fight back due to a restriction preventing it from harming children.

The Spectre of Death eventually consumes Kishimojin for more power and the episode ends with Yayoi looking at a picture of her and her mom. Episode 19 will likely feature Yayoi, Eiko, and Keitaro retrieving the Oiran Graduate as Kuubou continues to gain power in the background.

