Dark Gathering Episode 20 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: OLM

The latest episode of Dark Gathering saw Yayoi, Eiko, and Keitaro head to an old, haunted love hotel to retrieve the Oiran Graduate from a secret room inside. Yayoi previously had trouble doing so but believed Keitaro would be more successful as a male.

Keitaro was pulled into the spirit world but was eventually able to retrieve the Oiran Graduate after some trouble. Prepare for the trio finally heading to the S-ranked haunted location, Old I Watergate, with the English sub release date of Dark Gathering Episode 20!

Dark Gathering Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Dark Gathering’s episode 20 is scheduled to drop on Sunday, November 19, 2023. You can stream it when it drops on Hidive at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM ET.

Dark Gathering Episode 20 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

Related: Dark Gathering: Why Does Yayoi Have 2 Pupils in Each Eye?

For the exact time the new episode drops in your region, check out our Dark Gathering Episode 20 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 9:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 10:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 12:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 1:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 6:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 12:00 AM ICT Philippines 1:00 AM PHT

Episode 19 saw Keitaro successfully retrieve the Oiran Graduate after being pulled into the Spirit World.

RECAP: Dark Gathering Episode 19 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 20

Episode 19 focused more on Keitaro after he was pulled into the Spirit World upon entering the haunted love hotel hosting Yayoi’s Oiran Graduate Spirit. He followed Yayoi’s instructions to enter the secret room she hid the graduate in. But once he entered, he found Eiko tied in a tub of water.

Image: OLM

Keitaro rushed to free Eiko but soon realized the one in front of him wasn’t Eiko but the Oiran Graduate trying to get him to undo her seal. The Graduate kept pressuring him to free her, using Eiko’s face and voice to seduce him. Eventually, Keitaro tricked the Graduate by agreeing to open her seal but using Yayoi’s tool to strengthen it instead.

The Graduate stopped Keitaro before he could tighten the rope cage, but Eiko sensed Keitaro’s presence and reached out to pull him, tightening the rope in the process. Now that they’ve retrieved the Oiran Graduate, episode 20 will likely see our spooky trio head to the S-ranked haunted location, Old I Watergate.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023