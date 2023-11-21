Dark Gathering Episode 21 English Sub Release Date & Time

How will our trio deal with the hateful boy spirit at the Old I Watergate?

November 21st, 2023 by Areeba Khan
Dark Gathering Episode 21 English Sub Release Date & Time
Image: OLM

Dark Gathering’s latest episode saw Yayoi, Eiko, and Keitaro head to the Old I Watergate where they encountered Miss Shami, a renowned spiritualist who unbeknownst to them has been replaced by an evil spirit.

The group explores the area together, spotting a young boy drawing something near the river. But the boy turns out to be an evil spirit hanging everyone who visits the area. Prepare as the trio figures out how to deal with this new, powerful threat with the English sub-release date of Dark Gathering Episode 21!

Dark Gathering Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Episode 21 of Dark Gathering is all set to drop on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The episode will be available for streaming on Hidive at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM ET

Dark Gathering Episode 21 Countdown
Check out our Dark Gathering Episode 21 release time zone guide below for the exact time the new episode drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)9:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)10:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)12:00 PM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)12:00 PM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)1:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)6:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe6:00 PM CEST
Moscow 8:00 PM MSK
India10:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand12:00 AM ICT
Philippines1:00 AM PHT

Episode 20 saw the evil boy spirit hang and cut Miss Shami. The spirit then appeared in front of the rest of the group, intending to do the same to them.

RECAP: Dark Gathering Episode 20 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 21

Episode 20 saw Yayoi, Eiko, and Keitaro head to the Old I Watergate where they encounter Miss Shami, a spiritualist who unbeknownst to them has been replaced by an evil spirit. Miss Shami tells the trio to stick close to her, although she seems to have nefarious intentions

The group then spots a young boy drawing something near the riverbank. Keitaro approaches to convince him to go home and he shows him his sketchbook with his tragic backstory. The group eventually figures out that the young boy is a spirit. And while it seems like he wants sympathy or empathy, what he wants is to hang everyone.

The episode ends with him hanging and dismembering Miss Shami and then approaching the rest of the group to turn them into meatballs. The next episode will likely be an action-filled one as the trio deals with this new threat. 

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Areeba Khan has been writing in the entertainment niche since 2020. Her favorite anime include Death Note, Monster, Code Geass, and Naruto. When she’s not watching or writing about anime, she likes to read, cosplay, and watch Christopher Nolan movies.

