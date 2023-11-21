Dark Gathering Episode 21 English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: OLM

Dark Gathering’s latest episode saw Yayoi, Eiko, and Keitaro head to the Old I Watergate where they encountered Miss Shami, a renowned spiritualist who unbeknownst to them has been replaced by an evil spirit.

The group explores the area together, spotting a young boy drawing something near the river. But the boy turns out to be an evil spirit hanging everyone who visits the area. Prepare as the trio figures out how to deal with this new, powerful threat with the English sub-release date of Dark Gathering Episode 21!

Dark Gathering Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Episode 21 of Dark Gathering is all set to drop on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The episode will be available for streaming on Hidive at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM ET.

Check out our Dark Gathering Episode 21 release time zone guide below for the exact time the new episode drops in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 9:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 10:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 12:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 1:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 6:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 6:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 12:00 AM ICT Philippines 1:00 AM PHT

Episode 20 saw the evil boy spirit hang and cut Miss Shami. The spirit then appeared in front of the rest of the group, intending to do the same to them.

RECAP: Dark Gathering Episode 20 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 21

Episode 20 saw Yayoi, Eiko, and Keitaro head to the Old I Watergate where they encounter Miss Shami, a spiritualist who unbeknownst to them has been replaced by an evil spirit. Miss Shami tells the trio to stick close to her, although she seems to have nefarious intentions.

The group then spots a young boy drawing something near the riverbank. Keitaro approaches to convince him to go home and he shows him his sketchbook with his tragic backstory. The group eventually figures out that the young boy is a spirit. And while it seems like he wants sympathy or empathy, what he wants is to hang everyone.

The episode ends with him hanging and dismembering Miss Shami and then approaching the rest of the group to turn them into meatballs. The next episode will likely be an action-filled one as the trio deals with this new threat.

