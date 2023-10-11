Image: Madhouse

A fantasy anime unlike any other, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has got fans hooked. While the previous episodes were more focused on Frieren’s wandering, the elf mage and her apprentice Fern are now on a journey to bid a proper farewell to one of Frieren’s closest companions. The latest episode saw them encounter their first major roadblock in the form of a powerful solar dragon. They also met the warrior Stark, with whose help they’ll attempt to slay the dragon in their path. Prepare for the English sub release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 below!

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s Episode 6 will be released on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET as a simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Can’t wait to watch the newest episode? Prepare for when it drops in your region using our Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 6 release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Episode 5, we saw Frieren and Fern defeat an illusion-creating Einsam and encounter a solar dragon.

RECAP: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 5 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 6

On the way to Ende, Frieren and Fern pass through a town in the Wille region where people have been seeing spirits and going missing. The townspeople warn them of the danger, but Frieren deduces a monster called an Einsam is behind the incidents and the two take care of it.

Later, at Riegel Canyon, the duo spot a solar dragon with a grimoire. Wanting the grimoire but needing a front-liner to beat the dragon, Frieren seeks out Eisen’s apprentice, Stark. She proposes that he travel with them, and they’ll defeat the dragon together, something he’s not capable of alone. But while cowardly, Stark is a lot stronger than he appears. Get ready for the trio’s fight with the dragon and journey to Aureole in Episode 6!

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023