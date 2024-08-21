Image Credit: Bethesda
Hip-Hop Manga ‘Wandance’ Gets Official Anime From Studio Madhouse

It's time to cut loose and join the Wandance.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 21, 2024 03:06 pm

Musical and dance-themed anime are typically limited to idol series, but the latest project from studio Madhouse and Cyclone Graphics Inc. is set to change that in a big way.

Adapted from Coffee’s manga of the same name, Wandance is a series that celebrates all things hip-hop and dance culture, and the anime adaptation’s choreography team is guaranteed to make Wandance look like an absolute dream.

Wandance Has Some Of the Industry’s Top Performers Working On the Dance Choreography

In the official anime adaptation announcement, it was revealed that the choreography for the dances featured in the series will be handled by RIEHATA, who does the choreography for Japanese pop groups like EXILE, and has worked with the sensational K-Pop group BTS.

For readers that want to get caught up before the anime officially announced, the series is published in English through Kodansha USA, who describes the series:

A boy named Kaboku sees a girl named Wanda dance, and suddenly burns with a need to join in. With its thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, this is a new, inspirational manga for fans of coming-of-age stories like Blue Period and Your Lie in April. Get up and join the Wandance!

Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku’s at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they’re all, well, way better than him. What’s ahead is unknown, and that’s terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku’s life… a taste of freedom.

Wandance is available for purchase through any retailer that sells print and digital manga, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.