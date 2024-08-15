Image Credit: Bethesda
Iconic Boys’ Love Manga Gets Official Anime Adaptation

Go For It Nakamura! which went viral for spawning a popular artist meme, is finally getting its own anime adaptation.
Anna Williams
Published: Aug 15, 2024 10:48 am

Boys’ Love manga might be relatively niche in the grand scheme of the anime and manga communities, but when a series in the genre has that special spark, it can very easily propel itself to mainstream noteriery.

One such series, Go For It Nakamura!, created by Syuudei, has that old-school high school crush vibe that romance manga fans adore, with an adorably flustered protagonist that has a hard time navigating his feelings.

While Details Are Sparse, New Readers Can Get Introduced To Nakamura Right Now

While details are still sparse regarding what studio will be handling Go For It Nakamura!, the manga is widely available in both digital and print for readers to enjoy. Published by Seven Seas Entertainment in English, the publisher describes the series as:

A hilarious Boys’ Love manga about one young man’s attempts to keep it together in front of his crush by the creator of Total Eclipse of the Eternal Heart!

Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there’s a problem: they haven’t met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!

The series is short and sweet, with only two volumes wrapping up Nakamura’s quest for love. Those who’d like to familiarize themselves with the series before new details drop about the anime can find the series at retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

