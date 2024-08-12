Iconic Pokémon Voice Actress Tragically Passes Away at 46

As revealed by voice actress Veronica Taylor (who plays Ash in the Pokémon anime), on Monday, August 12, 2024, iconic voice actress Rachel Lillis has passed away at 46 years-old after a battle with breast cancer.

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1L — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

Many other talents from the animated shared their condolences, and it has been announced that there will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Rachel Lillis had an extremely successful voice acting career, taking on a number of roles in the Pokémon franchise, including Misty and Jessie. Her repertoire extended beyond Pokémon, playing the titular Utena Tenjo in Revolutionary Girl Utena and Nagi Kirima in Boogiepop Phantom.

