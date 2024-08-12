Image Credit: Bethesda
Category:
Anime

Iconic Pokémon Voice Actress Tragically Passes Away at 46

Rachel Lillis is a cultural icon whose accomplishments will be remembered for years to come.
Anna Williams
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 01:46 pm

As revealed by voice actress Veronica Taylor (who plays Ash in the Pokémon anime), on Monday, August 12, 2024, iconic voice actress Rachel Lillis has passed away at 46 years-old after a battle with breast cancer.

Many other talents from the animated shared their condolences, and it has been announced that there will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Rachel Lillis had an extremely successful voice acting career, taking on a number of roles in the Pokémon franchise, including Misty and Jessie. Her repertoire extended beyond Pokémon, playing the titular Utena Tenjo in Revolutionary Girl Utena and Nagi Kirima in Boogiepop Phantom.

