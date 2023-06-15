Is the Jujutsu Kaisen Dub or Sub Better?

Image: MAPPA

The sub or dub debate is a nuanced one that can differ from subject to subject. In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s a tougher subject given the quality of the final product and the people involved. But numerous factors certainly show one side of the debate taking a fair edge, yet not delegitimizing the opinions of those who prefer one over the other. But for the question of whether the Jujutsu Kaisen dub or sub is better, there is still a rather clear answer.

Dub or Sub: What is the Best Way to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

As with most series, Jujutsu Kaisen is best enjoyed with the original Japanese audio with English sub, as the English dub lacks the spirited performance of key Japanese voice actors. Beyond Yuji Itadori’s subdued English voice compared to his energetic counterpart, one standout performance that people should latch onto is Junichi Sawabe, who voices Sukuna. When comparing the sub or dub of any anime, Jujutsu Kaisen included, the believability and energy of the performance is the first factor to consider.

When talking about accessibility, one might argue the dub is still a reasonable choice. If you find yourself easily distracted for any reason or need to work on other tasks, the dub is certainly a great choice and still has strong performances. There is no shame in choosing this option, especially if you don’t want to be glancing at the subtitles. But by that same token, as this anime is an adaptation of the hit manga, the sub uses that to its strength.

That is, the subbed version of any anime should feel like you’re experiencing a manga brought to life. The subtitles are very closely based on the dialog from the series. You should feel immersed by this feature, instead of feeling distracted by it.

This is not to detract from the dub of any anime, but often it lacks that spirit and passion for the source material, yet not always. Sometimes, a dub can even be endearing for just how sharply it deviates from the original (we simply have to talk about Ghost Stories sometime) but in this case, it’s just a little too subdued for fans who are given the option to choose.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023