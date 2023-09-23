Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Episode 9 Spoilers

Image: MAPPA

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has ushered in the second phase of the Shibuya Incident. Just when it seemed like Satoru Gojo was about to bring Mahito and Suguru Geto’s schemes to a premature end, a mind-bending revelation gave the villains a chance to turn the tables on the world’s strongest jujutsu sorcerer. Unfortunately, as those who have read the manga know, this turn of events is only the first in a long string of tragedies that will turn Jujutsu Kaisen‘s plot on its head. Here’s how to prepare for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 is set to drop on Thursday, September 28th, 2023. The episode will become available on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT, 12 PM CT, and 1 PM ET. Fans of the English dub will have to wait a little longer to catch the episode, as English-dubbed episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen tend to be released about two weeks after the subbed version airs.

If you are one of the many Jujutsu Kaisen fans who want to watch the new episode as soon as it drops, this guide covers the release date for each time zone Jujutsu Kaisen airs in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 22nd, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 22nd, 1:00 AM PHT

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 10

Gojo faces off against Jugo and Hanami, while Choso provides long-range support with his blood-based Curseed abilities. The fight quickly proves one-sided, as Gojo makes quick work of Hanami and forces Jugo to flee. Mahito then arrives with a train full of transfigured humans, forcing Gojo to unleash his Domain Expansion, Infinite Void, to save the hundreds of civilians trapped in the subway system.

Unfortunately, Mahito’s distraction buys Suguru Geto enough time to activate the Prison Realm. Before Gojo could escape, Geto revealed himself to his former friend, allowing the Prison Realm to trap him. Defiant to the end, Gojo declares that the person before him isn’t Geto, “Geto” then undoes the stitches across his forehead and removes the top of his skull, revealing himself to be an ancient jujutsu sorcerer who used his Crused technique to claim Geto’s body as his own.

With Gojo sealed in the Prison Realm, Yuji Itadori and his allies find themselves in a mad dash to claim the artifact from “Geto” before he can escape. Unfortunately, this initiates a series of events that usher in a dark new era for Jujutsu Kaisen.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2023