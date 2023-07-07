Liar, Liar Episode 1 English Sub Release Date and Time

Learn everything you need to know before the Liar, Liar Episode 1 release date!

July 6th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Liar Liar Episode 1 Release Hiroto
Image: ©2023 Haruki Kuou/KADOKAWA/LIAR LIAR PARTNERS

Liar, Liar is a new anime adaptation coming to Crunchyroll as part of the expansive Summer 2023 season. The series takes place at Academy Island with sci-fi and romantic comedy elements, while its protagonist Hiroto Shinohara must bluff his way to the top. The result is a fun anime adventure that introduces entertaining characters and a brilliant game system that’ll put entertaining spins on even the most mundane-sounding activities. Learn more with the upcoming Liar, Liar Episode 1 release date!

Liar, Liar Episode 1 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Liar, Liar Episode 1 will release its English sub on July 8, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can catch this as well as other Summer 2023 anime including the recent premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2!

Liar, Liar Episode 1
Release Date Countdown

If you’re anxious to get into the game with Liar, Liar Episode 1 on its release date, you’ll want to make use of our time zone guide below:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the first episode, Hiroto finds himself quickly in over his head as the lowest-rank student who, through circumstance and his one redeeming talent, shoots to the top of his school. But to maintain his Seven Star status, he has to keep a good poker face and get through some wild games in the process.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023

