Liar, Liar Episode 1 English Sub Release Date and Time

Liar, Liar is a new anime adaptation coming to Crunchyroll as part of the expansive Summer 2023 season. The series takes place at Academy Island with sci-fi and romantic comedy elements, while its protagonist Hiroto Shinohara must bluff his way to the top. The result is a fun anime adventure that introduces entertaining characters and a brilliant game system that’ll put entertaining spins on even the most mundane-sounding activities. Learn more with the upcoming Liar, Liar Episode 1 release date!

Liar, Liar Episode 1 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Liar, Liar Episode 1 will release its English sub on July 8, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can catch this as well as other Summer 2023 anime including the recent premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2!

Liar, Liar Episode 1

Release Date Countdown

If you’re anxious to get into the game with Liar, Liar Episode 1 on its release date, you’ll want to make use of our time zone guide below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the first episode, Hiroto finds himself quickly in over his head as the lowest-rank student who, through circumstance and his one redeeming talent, shoots to the top of his school. But to maintain his Seven Star status, he has to keep a good poker face and get through some wild games in the process.

