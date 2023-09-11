Mushoku Tensei: A Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 11 Release and Time

Screenshot: Studio Bind

Love seems to be in the air in Mushoku Tensei: A Jobless Reincarnation, with Rudeus figuring out his blossoming feelings for Fitss. However, new adventures are looming over the edge, as his realization helped him unveil a hint as to why he was sent to college. Now it is time for us to get ready for the exciting release of Mushoku Tensei: A Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 11.

Musho Tensei: A Jobless Reincarnation Episode 11 Release Date and Time

Screenshot; Studio Bind

The English Sub release of Mushoku Tensei: A Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 11 will take place on Sunday, September 17 2023 at 8:30 AM PT. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV networks at 00:00 AM JST, on Monday 18th.

For the rest of the world, the release time will vary depending on the time zone you live in. Below, you will find a list of the times at which the episode will be released in your location.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 8:30 AM Sunday Mountain Time (MST) 9:30 AM Sunday Central Time (CT) 10:30 PM Sunday Eastern Time (EST) 11:30 PM Sunday Atlantic Time (AST) 12:30 PM Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 4:30 PM Sunday Central European Time (CEST) 5:30 PM Sunday Moscow (MSK) 6:30 PM Sunday Indian Standard Time (IST) 9:00 PM Sunday Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 9:30 PM Sunday Philippines (PHT) 11:30 PM Sunday Australian Central Time (ACST) 01:00 AM Monday

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and What to Expect in Episode 11

Screenshot: Studio Bind

Shortly after learning that Shizuka was originally from our world, Rudeus took it upon himself to help her figure out a way back home. This caused a strain on his relationship with Fitts. The girl felt as if her childhood friend was replacing her with Shizuka, leading her to act cold and upset with Rudeus, who just recently figured out he has confusing feelings for Fitts.

Upon noticing this behavior, Rudeus did his best to mend their friendship, trying to talk with Fitss at every opportunity. This ended with them bumping against each other and falling over. The girl ended up on top of our hero, helping the boy figure out her real gender. In Episode 11, this relationship will develop further, now that Rudeus has no doubts about his feelings. He will also learn more about why he was sent to Ranoa Magic Academy.

