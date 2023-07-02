Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 0 Review

©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee

Fans of the popular anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation can look forward to the show’s second season, slated for release in the summer of 2023. The season’s first episode, Episode 0, shares its title with an extra chapter in Volume 4 of the light novel series, “Guardian Fitz.” In this episode, viewers witness a power struggle for the throne involving Ariel Anemoi Asura, the second princess and future ruler. While the episode sets the stage for the rest of the season, some concerns about its execution and implications for the rest of Season 2 are raised in this review.

Slow Burn

©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee

The season’s first episode is a bit of a slow burn, introducing us to the life of Princess Ariel. Being content with her simple lifestyle, she enjoys sipping tea and living however she pleases, as she knows she will not inherit the throne while her older siblings are still alive. However, things turn exciting when she is suddenly attacked by a demon and rescued by a mysterious figure. Fast forward a few months to see Princess Ariel building relationships with the kingdom’s nobles. Her brother appears, and it becomes clear that he feels threatened by her growing popularity.

Although the pace of this particular episode may feel slower, it effectively acquaints us with the characters and world inhabited by Princess Ariel. Additionally, it lays the foundation for an intense power struggle within the royal family that has the potential to rival the epic nature of Game of Thrones, making it a compelling watch. This prospect will pique your interest and leave you eager to see how events unfold in future episodes.

Awkard…

©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee

The biggest stumble of Episode 0 happens during a highly awkward scene. In it, Princess Ariel offered to share her bed with Silent Fitz to help ease his nightmares. Luke jokingly encouraged Fitz to “claim his reward” despite his hesitation and discomfort. Once in Ariel’s room, she offered Fitz a seat and made what appeared to be unwelcome advances toward him, creating an awkward atmosphere. However, it was later discovered that Ariel was only kidding and genuinely wanted to assist Fitz in getting a better night’s sleep. Nevertheless, Ariel’s putting Silent Fitz in an uncomfortable situation under false pretenses was in poor taste, and the extended scene may make some viewers uneasy.

Silent Fitz

©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee

One aspect of Episode 0 that fans of the light novel series will surely appreciate is how it efficiently reveals Silent Fitz’s true identity. Unlike the light novel series, which takes 2-3 novels to reveal his true identity, the first episode of Season 2 quickly shares this information. This makes it easier for non-anime viewers to avoid not spoiling it for anime viewers during post-episode discussions. Silent Fitz’s true identity won’t be given here, so you can experience the reveal firsthand when watching Episode 0. However, it is essential to call out how it differs from the light novel series, but in a positive manner.

Animation Quality

©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee

Unfortunately, the animation quality shown in Episode 0 and the trailer for Season 2 appears to have been degraded from Season 1. For instance, this downgrade in animation quality is apparent when one of Princess Ariel’s guards moves in front of the demon in three animated frames, and the animation of the demon running towards him looks off. In addition, based on the preview in the Season 2 trailer, it seems that the faces of characters we will see in future episodes may not be up to par with the standards set by Season 1.

There are two possible reasons why the quality of season 2 has decreased. Firstly, the first few episodes of the season have limited action, which allows for less animation compared to Season 1. Secondly, several key staff members have left to work on other projects outside the studio. For example, the director of Season 1, Manabu Okamoto, has been replaced by Hiroki Hirano, and the character designer has left to work on Chainsaw Man, being replaced by Sanae Shimada. Additionally, some staff members from Season 1 have been reassigned to work on Onimai within the studio. Only time will tell if the remainder of Season 2 will have the quality of animation that fans loved from Season 1.

The Verdict

©Rifujinnamagonote/MFBOOKS/Mushoku Tensei II Production Committee

The return of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation for Season 2 has been highly anticipated by fans. However, the opening episode of the new season faced significant setbacks, particularly in animation quality and an awkward scene that may disappoint fans who enjoyed the first season. These concerns inevitably raise questions about the quality of future episodes. Nonetheless, the series sets the stage for an exciting power struggle that will undoubtedly leave fans yearning for more.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8:30 AM PDT and is available to stream weekly on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on July 2nd, 2023