Netflix’s Terminator Zero Anime Launches With Glowing Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

The Terminator franchise is one of the most beloved pieces of sci-fi fiction in history, and the latest anime series tackling the series’ complicated lore, Terminator Zero, is absolutely breathtaking.

Under the direction of showrunner and executive producer Mattson Tomlin, Terminator Zero, produced by Production I.G., No Brakes, Skydance Television, and Netflix Anime has successfully met fan (and critic) expectation, debuting with an outstanding 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (with a 91% audience score).

Critics raving about the series say that Terminator Zero has incredibly high production value, with gorgeous animation, intense action sequences, and a meaningful story discussing humanity, mortality, and morality.

Terminator Zero takes place in 1997 Tokyo, and follows Malcolm Lee, a man developing a powerful AI system named “Kokoro” that’s designed to compete with the infamous Skynet. Right before Judgement Day, Malcolm finds himself, as well as his children, being hunted by an indestructible robot when a mysterious soldier from the distant future finds him, claiming that they’ve been sent to protect him.

Terminator Zero is available on Netflix

