Is Nobara Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nobara Fugisaki is one of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most popular characters. This made Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode #20 very painful to watch – especially for fans that wanted to see more of her character. At the end of the episode, the no-nonsense country girl was brutally cut down by the Cursed Spirit Mahito.

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga by Gege Akutami have known this painful moment was coming for some time, but many still aren’t sure if Nobara somehow managed to survive the attack.

The Fight Between Mahito & Nobara Was Epic, But Quick

Mahuto’s Idle Transfiguration Cursed Technique is one the deadliest in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, instantly killing or transforming its target into deformed monsters that are probably better off dead. However, while Idle Transformation did blow mutilate part of Nobara’s face, it was never confirmed during the Shibuya Incident arc what happened to her.

In the manga, Aoi Todo and Aratta Nita arrive on the scene soon after Nobara hits the floor, and Nita tells Yuji that he might be able to save her. Nita’s Cursed Technique, Pain Kille, allows the first-year Jujtusu High student to soothe pain and prevent injuries from worsening. However, Nita makes it clear that her chances of survival are still low.

“Rejoice, Boys” – Nobara’s Comeback Was Shocking For Fans

Against all odds, Nobara Kugisaki is alive. In a shocking turn of events, it was officially confirmed during Chapter #267 of the manga that the fiery young sorcerer was, in fact, still alive and ready to help Megumi and Yuji take down Sukuna once and for all.

During the chapter, it was revealed through a flashback that the reason Gojo refused to let Rika eat Sukuna’s last finger was that he was plotting one final scheme, that if Nobara woke up from her coma in time, she would be able to use her Cursed Technique to attack Sukuna’s soul directly. While Chapter #265 initially seemed to confirm that she had in fact died, it was also revealed that many of the supporting characters were deliberately withholding the truth from Yuji just in case Sukuna still had a mental link with him to ensure that the King of Curses wouldn’t try to truly finish Nobara off.

While shocking for many, it’s great to see Jujutsu Kaisen‘s main trio finally reunited after hundreds of chapters filled with devastation and heartache.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available in English through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump service. The anime adaptation is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

