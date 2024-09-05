Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Nobara using her technique in a screencap from season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen
Image: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Is Nobara Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Rejoice, boys. One of the best Jujutsu Kaisen characters status is no longer unknown.
Drew Kopp
  and 
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 09:20 am

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen!

Recommended Videos

Nobara Fugisaki is one of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most popular characters. This made Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode #20 very painful to watch – especially for fans that wanted to see more of her character. At the end of the episode, the no-nonsense country girl was brutally cut down by the Cursed Spirit Mahito.

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga by Gege Akutami have known this painful moment was coming for some time, but many still aren’t sure if Nobara somehow managed to survive the attack.

The Fight Between Mahito & Nobara Was Epic, But Quick

Jujutsu-Kaisen-Season-2-Episode-20-Nobara
Image: Mappa

Mahuto’s Idle Transfiguration Cursed Technique is one the deadliest in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, instantly killing or transforming its target into deformed monsters that are probably better off dead. However, while Idle Transformation did blow mutilate part of Nobara’s face, it was never confirmed during the Shibuya Incident arc what happened to her.

In the manga, Aoi Todo and Aratta Nita arrive on the scene soon after Nobara hits the floor, and Nita tells Yuji that he might be able to save her. Nita’s Cursed Technique, Pain Kille, allows the first-year Jujtusu High student to soothe pain and prevent injuries from worsening. However, Nita makes it clear that her chances of survival are still low.

“Rejoice, Boys” – Nobara’s Comeback Was Shocking For Fans

Nobara-Kugisaki-saying-Rejoice-Boys-After-being-revealed-to-be-alive-in-Jujutsu-Kaisen
Image: Gege Akutami/Shonen Jump

Against all odds, Nobara Kugisaki is alive. In a shocking turn of events, it was officially confirmed during Chapter #267 of the manga that the fiery young sorcerer was, in fact, still alive and ready to help Megumi and Yuji take down Sukuna once and for all.

During the chapter, it was revealed through a flashback that the reason Gojo refused to let Rika eat Sukuna’s last finger was that he was plotting one final scheme, that if Nobara woke up from her coma in time, she would be able to use her Cursed Technique to attack Sukuna’s soul directly. While Chapter #265 initially seemed to confirm that she had in fact died, it was also revealed that many of the supporting characters were deliberately withholding the truth from Yuji just in case Sukuna still had a mental link with him to ensure that the King of Curses wouldn’t try to truly finish Nobara off.

While shocking for many, it’s great to see Jujutsu Kaisen‘s main trio finally reunited after hundreds of chapters filled with devastation and heartache.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available in English through Viz Media’s Shonen Jump service. The anime adaptation is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Drew Kopp
Drew Kopp
Drew Kopp has been a writer at Attack of the Fanboy for three months and has covered Baldur's Gate 3, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Ahsoka. He has a Bachelor's in Creative Writing and loves writing about indie games and celebrity gossip. When he isn't writing, he can be found reading fantasy books or rocking out as Bard in Dungeons & Dragons.
twitter
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.