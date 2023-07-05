Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Episode 1 Review

CHIRUKUMA/KADOKAWA/Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

The Summer 2023 anime season brings a new Isekai anime called Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, adapted from a light novel series with the same title. In it, we follow the protagonist’s journey of reincarnation as a vending machine, ironically after being killed by one in his past life. With a unique plot, the series effortlessly blends humor and fantasy, making it an excellent option for anime and video game enthusiasts. Even those weary of the Isekai genre should consider giving it a chance.

We Become What We Love

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon is a Japanese light novel series written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Itsuwa Kato. This light novel falls in the Seinen and Isekai genre, where a character is transported into a new life, usually after a mysterious or violent death, before being reincarnated with unique powers.

In this case, our unnamed protagonist is reborn as a sentient vending machine who can only communicate using the predefined Japanese vending machine phrases like “I look forward to your next use,” “Please insert coins,” or “You might win an extra item!” in a dungeon. In Episode 1, we are thrown right into the story, where he wakes up as vending machine and quickly embraces his new life.

What is fantastic about this series is that Boxxo can sell anything he purchased in his previous life, and his passion for vending machines will help him survive in the dungeon. Boxxo quickly uses this ability when he sells a wide range of products with the residents of Clearflow Lake, who have never been exposed to vending machines or the food Boxxo sells, making for heartwarming and funny moments as they navigate new experiences together.

Welcome to Clearflow Lake

Our protagonist finds himself in Clearflow Lake, which resembles a typical town in RPGs or massively multiplayer online games. The friendly guards at the gate and busy inn, serving as the central hub for residents, are among the expected features. Boxxo begins offering food-selling services to the town’s residents, moving between the inn during the day and the guard shack at night.

One notable aspect of Boxxo is his expertise in vending machines, including their inner workings and capabilities. Despite this knowledge, he chooses not to exploit them and instead focuses on meeting his basic needs while improving the lives of the residents in Clearflow Lake. Episode 1 provides a glimpse into the inhabitants of Clearflow Lake, and I am eager to see how they develop and become more important in future episodes.

Animation Style and Quality

The animation style of Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, perfectly complements the absurdity of its storyline, featuring characters and environments with a distinct fantasy RPG vibe. While the animation quality may not match that of Oshi no Ko it is still enjoyable and relevant. Overall, this anime is pleasing to the eyes and satisfying to watch. What I particularly appreciate about the animation is how Boxxo’s eyes convey his emotions and reactions to the world around him. This is a clever way to provide insight into his thoughts and feelings, creating a special one-on-one connection between the audience and the protagonist.

What’s Next for Boxxo and Friends?

In the first episode, a lot of information is presented, which may seem overwhelming at first. However, as the episode progresses, the content becomes easier to follow. Boxxo’s functioning and capabilities are explored in depth, including his ability to convert money into points to sustain his operations. Furthermore, introducing new characters at Clearflow Lake by Lummis makes it challenging to remember them all. Despite this, I appreciate the vast amount of information covered in Episode 1, as it allows for a quicker and more engaging start to the anime series without the tedious setup that can often drag on.

Despite Episode 1 covering much information, several unanswered questions will leave you wondering. For example, why do Lummis’ attacks fail when she’s alone? Or, who is Hulemy, and what is the mysterious surface mentioned in the story? Despite these uncertainties, the narrative is crafted to pique its viewer’s curiosity, compelling them to continue the series. The endearing actions of the characters have already made them beloved, and I can’t wait to uncover the answers to these lingering questions.

The Verdict – Here’s to the Future, Boxxo!

In Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Episode 1, the audience is immediately drawn into the unique plot while getting to know the main character, Boxxo. Despite his unusual circumstances, the protagonist handles the situation with grace and demonstrates a desire to improve his life and the lives of his customers. As someone who enjoys RPGs, I found myself laughing throughout the episode and eagerly anticipating what new abilities Boxxo will acquire and what adventures he and Lummis will embark upon. Although the plot is unusual, it is executed skillfully and excites viewers for what’s to come.