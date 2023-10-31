Shangri-La Frontier Episode 6: English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: C2C

The latest episode of Shangri-La Frontier saw Rakuro and Emul defeat the swampy area boss Mud Digger to continue their journey to Thirdrema. But only more challenges awaited them there.

Unbeknownst to Rakuro, a screenshot of him and Emul had made it online. Now, all kinds of players are after ‘Sunraku,’ including the player killer Arthur Pencilgon. Prepare for two’s fight with the English Sub release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 6!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Shangri-La Frontier’s Episode 6 English Sub is all set to drop on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00 AM PT / 4:00 AM CT / 5:00 AM ET as a simulcast on Crunchyroll.

For the exact time the new episode drops in your region, reference our Shangri-La Frontier release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 2:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 3:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 5:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 6:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 10:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 9:00 AM GMT Europe 11:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

Episode 5 ends with Rakuro confronted by level 99 player killer, Arthur Pencilgon, who he knows from previous games.

When Will the Next Episode of Shangri-La Frontier’s English Dub Drop?

The first three episodes of the Shangri-La Frontier Eng Dub are already up on Crunchyroll. Episode four is all set to drop on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 12:00 PM PT / 2:00 PM CT / 3:00 PM ET.

RECAP: Shangri-La Frontier Episode 5 Spoilers and What to Expect from Episode 6

Episode 5 saw Rakuro beat the Mud Digger with some help from Emul and continue his journey on to Thirdrema. Entering town with a disguised Emul, he was stopped by guards, garnering attention from other players who recognized him from a screenshot shared in the forums.

Rakuro was then approached by Animalia who wanted to know how he tamed a talking Vorpal Bunny. He refused to answer and the situation escalated as he was attacked by level 99 player killer Arthur Pencilgon. Rakuro dodged and greeted the player by the name Pencil Knight, indicating to viewers that he recognized the player from another game.

The anime’s episode 6 will likely start with a confrontation between Arthur Pencilgon and Rakuro, although Rakuro is unlikely to win given the other’s significantly higher level. The two seem to have a sense of rivalry, so they may resolve the matter somewhat peacefully. We may also see Rakuro train under Vash as that’s what he initially traveled to Thirdrema for.

