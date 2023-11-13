Shangri-La Frontier Episode 8: English Sub Release Date & Time

Image: C2C

The latest episode of Shangri-La Frontier saw Sunraku escape Ashura Kai’s Player Killers with Psyger-0’s help and retreat to Rabituza from Thirdrema. Meanwhile, Arthur Pencilgon was taken out by Animalia’s last-ditch murder-suicide curse.

In Rabituza, Sunraku was led to the Vorpal Colosseum, where he successfully defeated nine challenging opponents. His tenth opponent is a level 120 Aberrant Woodmage, who he must survive against for five minutes. As Sunraku prepares for a long five minutes, get ready for the English Sub release date of Shangri-La Frontier Episode 8!

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Shangri-La Frontier’s Episode 8 English Sub is all set to drop on Sunday, November 19, 2023, as a simulcast on Crunchyroll at 1:00 AM PT / 4:00 AM CT / 4:00 AM ET.

Shangri-La Frontier Episode 8 Countdown Click Here When Episode Drops!

If you’d like to know the exact time the new episode drops in your region, reference our Shangri-La Frontier Episode 8 English Sub release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 1:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 2:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 4:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 4:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 5:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 10:00 AM BST UK and Ireland 8:00 AM GMT Europe 10:00 AM CEST Moscow 12:00 PM MSK India 2:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 4:00 PM ICT Philippines 5:00 PM PHT

Episode 7 ends with Sunraku beginning his five-minute-long survival round against a level 120 Aberrant Woodmage.

When Will the Next Episode of Shangri-La Frontier’s English Dub Drop?

The first five episodes of the Shangri-La Frontier English Dub are already available on Crunchyroll. The next episode is all set to release on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM CT / 2:00 PM ET.

RECAP: Shangri-La Frontier Episode 7 Spoilers and What to Expect from Episode 8

Episode 7 saw Sunraku successfully escape the Player Killers after him with Psyger-0’s help, who’s just happy he spoke to her. While Animalia took out Arthur Pencilgon with a last-ditch murder-suicide curse. Making his way into Thirdrema, Sunraku has Emul open a gate to Rabituza. Once safe, he sees an email from Arthur Pencilgon to speak in Unite Rounds and learns Katzo also got a similar email.

Image: C2C

Sunraku is then led to the Vorpal Colosseum by Emul, where he must defeat ten monsters using only Vorpal Weapons. He successfully defeats nine of them after varying degrees of effort. But the tenth monster is a level 120 Aberrant Woodmage, something no one else has faced in the game before.

Vash tells him it’s unlikely he’ll be able to defeat this monster, so he changes the win criteria to surviving five minutes instead. The episode ends with Sunraku focusing on dodging as the five-minute timer begins. Episode 8 will likely continue Sunraku’s survival match against the Aberrant Woodmage. We may also see more of Arthur Pencilgon and Psyger-0, with the former having potentially nefarious plans involving Sunraku and the latter continuing her search for him.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023