Image Credit: Bethesda
Yakuza Fiance official key visual depicting the two main characters holdign one another in their arms with red and beige flowers in the backgorund
Anime
Manga

Steamy Romance Anime Yakuza Fiancé Gets First Official Trailer

Asuka Konishi's steamy romance manga's anime adaptation from Studio DEEN has revealed its first official trailer.
Anna Williams
Published: Aug 15, 2024 11:18 am

The steamy seinen manga series Yakuza Fiancé by Asuka Konishi has finally revealed the first official trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation from Studio DEEN ahead of its October 2024 release.

The series has been running in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon since 2017, and in that time, the series has garnered itself a broad fanbase in Japan and with overseas audiences.

Yakuza Fiancé Is Perfect For Fans of the Toxic Love Trope

Yakuza-Fiance-volume-5-cover-artwork-featuring-the-two-main-characters-holding-one-another

As described by the series’ English publisher, Seven Seas Entertainment:

In this critically acclaimed romantic crime drama, a yakuza granddaughter is sent from Osaka to marry the grandson of a rival family in Tokyo—inspired the upcoming anime!

Yoshino grew up the sheltered yakuza princess of the largest crime family in Osaka, the Somei. Due to her resting bitch face and dangerous family, no man has ever approached her. When her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, he offers her up as a truce bride to the Miyama leader’s grandson! Kirishima Miyama is popular, charming, and seems totally normal.

But behind his smile is a violent sadomasochist who thirsts for her dominance even more when she impresses him with her moxie! Even though she knows how bad yakuza can be, she’s stunned by Miyama’s viciousness. She can’t turn him down with the East-West peace treaty on the line…so instead she steels herself to play ball!

Seven Seas Entertainment

Following two heirs to massive crime families in Japan, Yakuza Fiancé is filled with all the drama and intensity one would expect from two cut throats being arranged to marry. In the new trailer for the anime, Studio DEEN shows off some truly “edge-of-your-seat” teasers for new fans.

Another aspect of Studio DEEN’s adaptation that has fans of the manga excited is how well the manga’s art style has been adapted over to animation. Konishi’s unique method of coloring and line work translated flawlessly to the medium, giving the anime a stunning look.

Those who’d like to get caught up with Yakuza Fiancé before the anime begins airing in October 2024 can find the series in both print and digital on retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

